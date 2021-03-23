For me, public education is a family tradition. My brother, my sister-in-law, two of my nephews, their wives, my aunt, my father-in-law: we all chose education because it was a calling for us.
Educating young people is our life, and when we gather as a family we talk shop. We talk about the joys that come with providing a purpose for the children of our community. We talk about the students we see at Walmart years later and the joy we find in their development into the citizens that become our community’s next generation. We talk about the satisfaction we get when we can track those students’ drive to succeed back to the seeds we planted years ago in the classroom. We often feel fulfilled when we consider that our profession was critical to getting those young adults to where they are today. These conversations are happening in education families, schools, and communities across the state: in Terre Haute, in Indianapolis, in Fort Wayne and French Lick.
More than 90 percent of students in Vigo County and throughout the state attend public schools. Unfortunately, when my family gathers, we also talk about the struggle of public schools in a state that has increasingly changed the playing field for public schools. We talk about the teacher shortage and the reasons behind it: the state and federal focus on standardized testing and the time and resources it takes away from those moments where we plant the seeds of success in our students. The moments of fulfillment we look back on are fading away as the opportunity for the magical teachable moments is replaced by fulfilling state requirements and focusing on testing.
Public schools are the best place to grow tomorrow’s welders, doctors, financial planners, and yes — educators. However, the current proposed legislation regarding vouchers and education savings accounts in front of the General Assembly is opposed by the Indiana School Boards Association, the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents, and the Indiana State Teachers Association because it expands more funding to schools serving a vast minority of students in our state than public schools. Public schools are accountable to the taxpayer and should receive public funds. Why should an organization not accountable to the taxpayer take away public funds from the majority of our children?
As the General Assembly considers ways to use public funds to fund private education, they do so in the shadow of the governor’s own report on Indiana teacher pay. Earlier this year, Governor Holcomb’s Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission released a report, advising that moving Indiana to third in the Midwest for teacher pay would require an additional annual investment of $300 million statewide and another $300 million from local school corporations. We should be looking for opportunities to fund the Governor’s report, not expanding funding to organizations that are less accountable to taxpayers.
Earlier this legislative session, Indiana School Boards Association executive director Terry Spradlin held up two stacks of paper in front of our lawmakers. In one hand, he held a thick stack of documents: the rules and regulations governing public schools. In the other, a lighter load: the few rules and regulations governing private schools and charter schools. Some of the rules and regulations governing public schools are excellent in that they ensure that our most vulnerable learners — students in poverty, students with special education needs — have the opportunity to grow into productive citizens. We used to refer to this disparity in governance as an uneven playing field. It now seems as though public schools and private/charter schools may not even be playing the same game.
As a public school corporation, we are required and welcome a regular audit process from the State Board of Accounts to make sure we use our tax dollars appropriately. If my tax dollars and yours are to be diverted from our public institutions — as the current legislation proposes — we all should be asking if the same accountability will be required of public and charter schools to ensure our dollars will be used in a proper, efficient, and judicious manner. If not, the scandals plaguing statewide for-profit virtual schools just a year ago could be more widespread.
This sort of governance should be a tradition, just like our family’s tradition of gathering around the Thanksgiving table or the Fourth of July barbecue grill to talk shop. Sadly, my family tradition is at risk as the next generation considers a future outside of education because of the challenges facing public education. I worry, too, about asking my future grandchildren and grandnieces and nephews about their experience as students. Will their playing field be leveled? Or will Indiana continue toward a path of public and private school students not even playing the same game? The very essence of our life — as educators, as Hoosiers — hangs in the balance.
