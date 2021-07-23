First of three essays
Given the recent decision to end the Syringe Services Program (SSP) in Scott County, Indiana, we cannot stay silent. We are medical students from across Indiana. Through our personal lives and our time in healthcare, we have witnessed the devastating effects that substance use disorder can have on Indiana communities. And, we cannot stand by while the programs intended to remedy this devastation are dismantled.
In 2014, Indiana took center stage. America watched as Scott County became the epicenter of a tragic HIV epidemic.
From 2011-2014, rampant injection drug use and needle-sharing among those struggling with addiction in Scott County led to 215 HIV infections in the county of 24,000 people. That’s an infection rate of nearly 1 in 100 people infected over three years. Finally, in 2015, the governor declared a state of emergency and implemented a temporary needle exchange program that became the full-services SSP that exists today.
Since its inception, the Scott County SSP has helped enormously to control the spread of HIV. Over 380 people participated in the SSP in 2018, with undeniable results. Last year, the county reported only a single new case of HIV.
Why would we consider disbanding a program that has been so successful?
For what it’s worth, here is one Indiana medical student’s account about the nuances involved in the drug epidemic and why the issue of continuing a successful SSP is an area of active debate. This epidemic involves and affects us all — rural, urban, families, lawyers, medical students. Substance use is not a choice; it is a disease; and, it does not discriminate.
The decision to end the program in Scott County did not shock me. This is par for the course in communities struggling with addiction: an outbreak occurs, a program is started, the outbreak declines, the program is ended. Often people wonder, “Was it the program, or was it community awareness?” “Are we preventing disease or enabling the disease of addiction?” “Should we continue the program that helped so many, or consider this an isolated event, withdraw the resources, and forget it ever happened?”
The fear of enabling comes from genuine concern. Nobody wants more addiction. But, in actuality, enabling has nothing to do with an SSP: having a dirty syringe is not a deterrent for using an addictive substance, but it does perpetuate and spread disease. The idea that knowledge of harm cures someone’s addiction is ignorant, and belittles folks’ experiences and minimizes the impact of addiction. Believe me, I know.
When my family members were dying and suffering from addiction, I constantly worried whether I was helping too much, permitting them to continue down a dark path. I was not the only one who felt that way. I have seen recovery and progress made, as well as experienced great loss; and, I have learned two important lessons: 1) addiction is a mountain often followed by many more hills, and 2) helping was not enabling.
Whether it was letting a loved one live with you while they tried to get back on their feet or driving them to work to subvert legal and economic repercussions, the only thing that mattered was them. After all of the suffering my family has experienced with lives lost and several others who narrowly missed death, I no longer worry about whether I am enabling. I just wish I would have done more. For Indiana’s sake, I hope that we do not find ourselves ten years down the road, with no more SSPs, wishing the same thing.
Coming Monday: Destructive rhetoric surrounds syringe services programs.
