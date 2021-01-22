The day before insurrectionists attacked the capital, Congresswoman Mary Miller spoke to a “Save the Republic Rally” held in front of the Capitol by “Moms for America.” Mrs. Miller, a Republican representing Illinois’ 15th district, warned of attempts to reeducate our country’s youth and the dangers of left-wing propaganda. Mrs. Miller’s district borders Vigo County and other Indiana counties in the Wabash Valley.
Reading from a prepared speech — words she had time to carefully consider and ponder their consequences —Representative Miller said: “If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future’.” She quoted Mein Kampf, Adolf Hitler’s anti-Semitic, Nazi manifesto, published in the 1920s.
Congresswoman Miller received 73.45% of the vote in the election. After winning by a landslide, she said, “many Americans have lost confidence in the fairness of our election system” and those who committed election fraud must be “brought to justice.”
Her political ads emphasized her belief in God, the Bible, President Trump, and her opposition to godless socialism. Congresswoman Miller’s ads never mentioned the things she thought Hitler had right.
America lost 185,924 lives defeating Hitler’s Nazi Germany. The lives lost in the Atlantic, Africa and Europe during World War II were not those of “losers” and “suckers,” but of America’s “Greatest Generation.” European soil is sanctified by American blood that helped destroy the evils of Hitler’s fascist regime, a regime that had no tolerance for differences in human nature and differences in thought.
Our nation’s youth deserve a high-quality education where they learn to identify, read, assess, and critically critique information from reputable sources of diverse opinions. Our future relies, in part, on the ability of our youth to recognize misleading and dangerous propaganda, both from the left and from the right.
If history is repeating itself, it serves a hate-filled, toxic cocktail brewed with a twist of perversion, a dash of irony and a heaping scoop of mistrust. President Lincoln, the first Republican president, said “with malice toward none, with charity for all.” On January 6th, supporters of a Republican President erected gallows, and stormed the capital, chanting “Hang Mike Pence.”
During the Civil War, the current dome of the capital was being built and U.S. troops were camped below it, protecting the Union. Now thousands of men and women in the National Guard eat and sleep under that same dome and stand watch, once again protecting a fragile Union.
Confederate troops never marched through Washington, D.C., carrying their battle flag victoriously. When a mob of President Trump supporters assaulted the capital, the Confederate battle flag was carried through its hallways.
The Republican Party opposes frivolous and costly lawsuits. However, Republicans filed 62 lawsuits to reverse the results of the election. The courts quickly rejected 61 of those, finding no evidence and basis in fact. The other one dealt with mere procedural issues.
The Republican Party seeks limited federal government, placing more power at the local level. But 17 Republican attorneys general filed a lawsuit challenging the election results in states other than theirs.
The Republican Party once sought a judiciary that did not legislate policy but strictly interpreted the law. Now some Republicans feel it is the legislative branch, not the judiciary, that rules on the constitutionality of our elections.
The Republican Party, concerned with election integrity, has required a photo ID to vote. Some of President Trump’s supporters who disrupted the congressional affirmation of the Electoral College came armed with, not photo IDs, but tactical clothing consisting of helmets and armored vest with belts adorned with twist ties and flex cuffs.
The Republican Party once emphasized law and order. Republicans sought to protect good law enforcement officers, never calling them traitors for performing their legal duties, much less attacking them, and threatening to kill them with their own weapons.
When athletes knelt during the national anthem to protest U.S. race relations, Republicans condemned their lack of respect for America and its star-spangled banner. On January 6th, one President Trump supporter wrapped Old Glory around the top of the flagpole he was carrying and used the other end to repeatedly beat a helpless policeman being dragged down the Capitol’s steps by the mob.
Now we have a Republican first-term congresswoman who wants to educate our youth based on her ideas of what Adolf Hitler had right. The new year brings forth politicians promising healing, hope and uniting the nation. They will be tested by challenging times and face a nation that is not united but composed of stiff-necked peoples.
Dr. Dale Bremmer is a retired Professor Emeritus of Economics from the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. His opinions are solely his own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology or its employees.
