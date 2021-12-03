The pandemic has changed the way many people will view their health and the health of their loved ones. A virus that can be passed through droplets, virtually undetected, caused unprecedented fatalities worldwide. Another silent killer is tobacco, secondhand smoke, and substance use, which is especially toxic to pregnant women. At Union Health, Hamilton Center Inc., Harsha Behavioral Center, Chances And Services for Youth, and the Tobacco Free Vigo Coalition, one of our major community health initiatives is addressing addiction and promoting quit programs, while also supporting the overall health of pregnant women and their babies.
Tobacco use is still the most preventable cause of death, killing more people than suicide, car accidents, homicides, drug overdoses (illegal and legal), alcohol, and AIDS combined. Yes, combined. Nearly 18% of pregnant women smoke in Vigo County, while some pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers also use marijuana. These mothers may think tobacco and/or marijuana keeps them calm or stress-free, but they are actually causing irreversible damage to themselves and their unborn or newborn babies. The good news is that quitting tobacco and marijuana at any time will reduce these risks and improve overall health outcomes for the mother and baby.
Pregnant women who use marijuana can cause damage to their unborn child which can affect the baby even after birth, such as brain development issues, trouble sleeping, attention, memory, learning difficulties, and behavior problems. Marijuana is especially harmful to breastfed babies. Mothers who breastfeed and smoke marijuana or products containing cannabidiol (CBD) pass on a high level of toxicity to their babies through their milk.
Women who are pregnant have an incredibly hard demand on their bodies; and, let’s face it, life is never really stress-free for anyone. We are in no way shaming mothers who have substance use issues. Substance addiction is a mental health illness that changes the way the brain operates. The brain is rewired to care about the substance more than almost anything else. Women who use any substances while pregnant need to be compassionately engaged on the detrimental health effects to themselves and their child and also seek a professional hand that can guide them to become drug free.
The Indiana Tobacco Quitline has four programs including tracks for pregnant women, teens, adults, and adults with mental health conditions; and provides free, confidential cessation services for anyone who wants to quit any type of tobacco or nicotine product. Check out the Indiana State Department of Health’s cessation program at QuitNowIndiana.com or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW. A highly trained quit coach will assist with making a quit plan, setting a quit date, brainstorming triggers and how to avoid temptation, along with free nicotine replacement therapy for certain tracks.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) has recently launched the Indiana Pregnancy Promise Program, a free, voluntary program for pregnant Medicaid members who use opioids or have used opioids in the past. The program provides support during the prenatal period and for 12 months after the end of pregnancy. Individuals who participate in the Pregnancy Promise Program will be connected to prenatal and postpartum care, other physical and mental health care, and treatment for opioid use disorder. To learn more, go to www.in.gov/fssa/promise. In addition, Hamilton Center’s certified opioid treatment program, WIN Recovery, is an important resource for those struggling with opioid use disorder — addiction to pain medications, heroin and other opioids. For additional information, call 833-232-0215.
For pregnant women and mothers who are seeking help for other substance use dependence such as marijuana, cocaine, heroin, opioids, methamphetamine, or any other drugs, contact the Hamilton Center by calling 800-742-0787 or the Harsha Behavioral Center at 812-231-5265.
The U.S. Surgeon General stated in a 2006 report that there is no safe amount of secondhand smoke exposure. In Vigo and Sullivan County alone, nearly 30 people die annually from secondhand smoke. Pregnant women and children should not be exposed to secondhand smoke under any circumstances. Research shows that unborn babies can be negatively affected by secondhand smoke. Even affecting the child after it is born, secondhand smoke can cause sudden infant death syndrome and learning difficulties.
Hamilton Center, Harsha Behavioral Center, Tobacco Free Vigo, Chances And Services for Youth, and Union Health support pregnant women and urge all who use tobacco or other substances to consider quitting for just one day. All journeys start with a day one, a first step. Support is a vital part of quitting, but not just support from family and friends.
You can make a plan to quit tobacco/nicotine with the help of a qualified quit coach at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or at QuitNowIndiana.com. For pregnant women or mothers who use other substances, reach out to the Hamilton Center at 833-232-0215 or the Harsha Behavioral Center at 812-231-5265. Pregnant or postpartum Medicaid members who use opioids or have used opioids in the past, may qualify for the Pregnancy Promise. Check out more information here: www.in.gov/fssa/promise.
The journey will be a difficult one, but you can quit for good. Reach out today. We look forward to working with you.
Sarah Knoblock is the coordinator for Vigo County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation, a program of Chances And Services for Youth (CASY) in Terre Haute.
