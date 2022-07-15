Private College Week, sponsored by the 29 Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) is a wonderful occasion to share the great opportunities provided by private colleges in the Hoosier state. There has never been a better time to investigate the true value of attending a private college.
The private colleges of Indiana enroll 15% of students from the state who are seeking a higher education degree and they produce 30% of the graduates. Students from our colleges graduate on time, and at a rate of twice that of a public institution. Small class sizes, strong relationships with faculty and other students, and a powerful emphasis on mission are among the factors that foster success among students in private schools. By the way, the ICI schools also produce 36% of the STEM and Nursing graduates in our state.
Students and their parents often believe that the cost of private education is out of their reach. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College provides more than $10 million in institutional aid to students every year. This along with endowed scholarships provided by our generous alumni make attendance at SMWC a very affordable option. Many students attend debt-free and the average amount of debt that a student of The Woods graduates with is less than $25 thousand. Remember that graduating in four years allows for you to avoid paying for extra semesters while also beginning to earn in your new career more quickly.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and the other private colleges in Indiana are affordable, boast high graduation rates, and witness impressive careers among their graduates. Attending a private college includes a rock-star educational experience, lots of personal attention, availability of scholarships and financial aid, high likelihood of success that includes graduating on time and attaining a good job, and a lifetime of memories and close relationships with classmates and professors.
Come visit and let us show you why we are the best place for you to achieve your dreams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.