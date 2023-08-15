It seems every summer we break new heat-wave records from the previous season, with this year as no exception. But aside from causing all of us to seek refuge in the pool, hot summers, like this one, put a tremendous strain on our nation’s electrical grid, which struggles to keep up with the demand for AC and the physical wear and tear on electrical infrastructure. In the face of these challenges, it would make sense that our nation’s leaders would work to make our electrical grid more resilient. In fact, they are abandoning reliable coal energy sources in favor of newer technologies that simply can’t meet demand with the same level of efficiency.
Right now, many coal-producing states are moving to rapidly close functioning coal-powered electrical facilities and replacing them with either renewable energy sources, like wind and solar, or natural gas. In Indiana, for example, the largest solar farm in North America is being constructed at the same time that one of the state’s utilities recently announced plans to turn a coal plant into a gas plant, with a massive tax credit from the Biden administration coming soon. Stories like these are quickly becoming the norm across the country.
New sources of energy, while being a helpful supplement to our energy grid, are not reliable enough to replace coal energy. West Central Indiana cannot afford to abandon reliable energy, but we can certainly supplement reliable energy with trusted scientific advancements.
Take solar panels, for example. While conventional wisdom suggests direct sunlight as the optimal condition for solar energy, solar panels lose efficiency as soon as they’re exposed to temperatures above 77 degrees. In the face of extremely hot summers, not to mention cold and dark winters, solar panels will struggle to keep up with rising demand for energy. In fact, the UK learned this the hard way this year, as the country had to re-activate coal plants because its solar energy grid buckled under record temperatures.
Gas plants, for their part, also struggle in inclement weather in ways that coal plants don’t. Coal-powered electricity plants store previously mined coal on site, so in the event of bad weather, they can continue producing electricity. Gas has to be delivered to a plant in order to produce electricity, so if there’s any interruption in delivery or wells can’t operate due to weather, the plant can’t operate.
There’s another issue at play here too, and it’s the expectations game. Coal plants are expected to operate at significantly high standards, because people have come to rely on the abundance of energy they produce. Renewables, and to a lesser extent gas plants, are expected to operate only some of the time. So whenever a grid issue arises, people quickly blame coal plants and use it as an excuse to close them. Yet when renewables or gas have an issue, it is quickly brushed off.
This problem is largely due to the determination of environmental activists to eliminate coal power entirely in favor of new sources, even as those new sources are much less reliable. They are putting their agenda ahead of the millions of Americans, like my constituents across Vigo County, who need reliable energy to power their homes and businesses.
Renewable energy and natural gas are good additions to the energy grid, but they are not replacements of coal. In the face of rising demand for energy, and the constant possibility of bad weather events, we must continue investing in the coal energy that we know will meet our needs efficiently and effectively, while supporting thousands of families financially.
Chris Switzer is formerly a member of the Vigo County Council and is now serving his first term as county commissioner.
