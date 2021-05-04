When the 2021 Indiana legislative session started in January, our state, like most others, was on the economic rebound from the financial fallout of the pandemic. With a new two-year budget to draft this session, we remained cautiously optimistic until Indiana received game-changing news. The state's updated fiscal forecast in April projected an increase of $2.4 billion in tax revenue over the next three years compared to December's projections.
This report reflects confidence in Indiana's future and proof that years of responsible fiscal stewardship played a key role in Indiana's strong emergence out of the pandemic. That's why our new biennial budget pays down debt and makes strategic investments in our citizens, schools, communities and infrastructure.
Education accounts for half of our state's budget. Indiana is investing an additional $1.9 billion over the next two years in K-12 education, including $600 million annually to increase teacher pay. This increased funding fulfills and exceeds recommendations made by the governor's Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission to raise teacher salaries to make them competitive with surrounding states.
We also continue funding Teacher Appreciation Grants for effective and highly effective educators. We invested $150 million in learning loss grants to help students who have fallen behind in their studies due to COVID-19 and dedicated $10 million for the non-English speaking program.
Many small businesses faced significant financial losses from the pandemic. That's why we prioritized small businesses and are providing additional support for the hardest-hit industries, including tourism and hospitality. Under a new law, the Hoosier Hospitality Small Business Restart Grant Program, which was established last fall to help employers cover expenses, will be expanded with a $60 million investment. Another $500 million will be used to start the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative to help Hoosier communities work together to attract new residents and economic growth.
The pandemic exposed gaps in broadband availability for many Hoosiers in rural areas. That's why lawmakers invested $250 million to incentivize internet providers to expand service to unserved and underserved areas. Additionally, the budget includes $160 million to update water infrastructure and $900 million for the Next Level Connections program for projects like road improvements and trail expansion.
Our new budget makes strategic investments, maintains healthy reserves and sets Indiana up for future tax cuts and reforms. This responsible stewardship is the reason Indiana is in a strong financial position as we turn the corner on this pandemic. For more information on our new biennial budget, visit IndianaHouseRepublicans.com.
State Rep. Bob Heaton (R-Terre Haute) represents House District 46, which includes portions of Clay, Monroe, Owen and Vigo counties.
