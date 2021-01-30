A birthday message from a son to his mother:
It’s been more than 18 months since you left us. For some reason, despite knowing that there is a “volcano of emotion” about to erupt, words are difficult this time. It is unclear if you ever received my previous correspondence to Heaven, but I hope that my wit, sarcasm, warmth, and candor have you smiling. Even though I have seen the “Blue Angel” at a variety of locations on Earth — including a new, 53-foot mural of you in downtown Indianapolis, I wish I could have more confirmation that you and Doda (aunt) Miriam are doing well.
Since you left us 18 months ago, I think about you every day. My thoughts vacillate between the good times and the bad. From the day I was born to that terrible morning of July 4, 2019 (when you passed away in our hotel room in Krakow), you were always by my side. I will never forget. I will never forget when you volunteered to be a Babe Ruth baseball coach (so I would be selected to be on a team) even though you had zero knowledge of the game of baseball. I will never forget what you told me when I wanted to quit my high school tennis team. You said “Keep trying! You will succeed!” I will never forget how you motivated me when I was diagnosed with testicular cancer at the age of 26. “Your father is a survivor. I am a survivor. You will be a survivor.” I will never forget how proud I was when I heard you lecture at Fall Creek Valley Middle School in the early 1990s. I will never forget when you told me that you were going to forgive Dr. Munch. I will never forget when CANDLES Holocaust Museum was fire-bombed and that you were determined to rebuild. I will never forget when you and I had to sneak into the Gene Siskel Theater in Chicago when the usher told us that “Forgiving Dr. Mengele” was sold out and would not allow us entry. I will never forget the Clowes Hall premiere of “Eva: A-7063.” I will never forget how you made children laugh and adults cry. I will never forget how much I love you. I will never forget how you made me smile.
On Sunday, you would have been 87 years old. In thinking about Jan. 31, I recall all of the birthday gifts that I sent to you. Whether it was flowers (that you told me that you really did not like), candy (that you did like), or a simple birthday card. I always tried to celebrate your birthday.
But 25 years ago, I somehow got busy with my life and forgot to send you a gift. Mom, I recall as if it were yesterday when you said, “I do not care what you get me, but you should always remember my birthday and that of your dad and sister.” And for the last 25 years, I never forgot this special day. Even now, I will never forget. And moving forward, I will never forget.
Speaking of remembrance and the importance of never forgetting, Mom, you and your messages are needed here on Earth more than ever. Since you left us, our country and the world, at large, needs to better understand how to heal, forgive, and respect our fellow man and woman, and to be inclusive. Your life lessons that you indoctrinated in me and thousands of others will not be wasted. Like so many of your friends and admirers around the world, I am determined to continue your work. Your seeds of kindness will eventually germinate into a better world.
Lastly, as you and Doda Miriam celebrate your 87th birthday with chicken nuggets and Mountain Dew, I am sitting next to Dad watching basketball while he drinks his Coca-Cola. His health has been a concern, but he is stable, and he also sends his love.
Recently, we have had a lot of serious talks about life, death, basketball, family, etc. but he tells me that he is not yet ready to join you and Doda Miriam. Rather, he wants to wait until Purdue wins a national championship in football or basketball.
With everlasting love, Happy Birthday,
Alex Kor's mother, Eva Kor of Terre Haute, was a Holocaust survivor who inspired millions with her messages of forgiveness, tolerance, kindness and justice. Alex is a physician practicing in Zionsville.
