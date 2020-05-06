Carl Eugene (Bub) Borders, 81, of Jasonville passed away at 1:30 P.M. Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his residence and will be greatly missed by his children and friends. He was born July 8, 1938 in Jasonville, IN, to Francis E. Borders and Freda Jane (Gates) Borders. Carl married Norma Jean (McHenr…