Last week the Indiana legislature voted to forward House Bill 1577 to Gov. Holcomb’s desk for signature into law. According to Indiana law, the governor has seven days after receipt to veto or sign the bill. If no action is taken, the bill will automatically become law on day eight, or this week.
HB1577 requires medication assisted abortions occur prior to eight weeks post-fertilization, far earlier than the 20 weeks restriction previously in place. Additionally, the bill requires abortion providers to give patients information about abortion reversal, a non-medical, non-evidence-based practice that is not supported by the American College of Gynecologists and Obstetricians (ACOG), the leading experts in pregnancy care. Finally, the bill requires written, notarized consent for abortion care provided to minors, an unnecessary requirement not in place for any other medical procedure provided to a minor.
Prior to passage of HB1577, Indiana was second only to Louisiana for number of abortion restrictions, this bill will move us even farther from safe, accessible and responsible women’s health care.
This is a medical perspective from fourth-year medical students, who will be working as physicians in our respective fields in less than one year. We will be applying to residencies in OB/GYN and psychiatry, with an anonymous classmate applying emergency medicine. These are examples of how this bill will uniquely affect our fields, but similar arguments could be made for any medical specialty.
From a future OB/GYN:
The case built around abortion reversal is false; but, akin to the “vaccines cause Autism” (debunked) argument, supporters of abortion reversal continue citing faulty evidence, repeatedly discredited by experts, to bolster non-medical opinions.
What is medical abortion and “abortion reversal?” A medical abortion consists of taking mifepristone (progesterone blocker) followed by misoprostol (causes uterine contractions). Abortion reversal proponents suggest an abortion can be reversed after taking only mifepristone if high-dose progesterone is given (reversing the blockade). In fact, a study designed to evaluate progesterone reversal in 2015 was ended prematurely due to 25% of the enrolled women developing life-threatening hemorrhage. Additionally, the study found no evidence supporting progesterone as a reversal agent.
Medication abortion has been repeatedly demonstrated to be safe and effective. Passing legislation forcing physicians to provide patients with misinformation about unsafe and life-threatening alternatives to otherwise safe procedures is in direct contradiction to the Hippocratic Oath — “do no harm” — and has been compared to malpractice. Patients rely on physicians for unbiased, data-driven evidence. We cannot risk politicizing this trust.
From a future psychiatrist:
Limiting access to safe abortion has demonstrated negative impacts on mental health. The American Psychological Association has supported access to abortion since 1969, reaffirming their stance multiple times since. Research has shown that women who are denied abortion care are more likely to experience higher levels of anxiety, lower life satisfaction, and lower self-esteem, in comparison to women who receive abortion for unwanted pregnancy.
Additionally, a strong relationship exists between unwanted pregnancy and interpersonal violence in the home. Pregnancy has long been associated with higher rates of domestic violence and can serve as a tie to their abuser. Women who must continue an unwanted pregnancy are often forced to remain in contact with violent partners, putting themselves, their pregnancy and their children at risk.
Finally, children of unwanted pregnancies are more likely to have deficits in cognitive, emotional and social processes. These children are at increased risk for involvement in criminal behavior, reliance on public assistance, and engagement in unstable relationships.
From a future ER physician:
Roe v. Wade — the SCOTUS decision guaranteeing the right to legal abortion — was won with the dangers of denying abortions in mind. Restrictive legislation such as the eight-week ban and notary requirement for minors will cause increases in self-induced and unsafe abortions not seen since the pre-Roe era.
Before Roe, up to 2,700 women died of complications from abortion per year. In 2017, two women died of complications from abortion. The passage of this bill could see a 1,000%+ increase in ER visits and deaths from women unable to access a safe, legal abortion within the eight-week time frame.
American history and modern experience in countries where abortion is illegal show us what this bill and more restrictive legislation will do to our ERs. There will be increased visits for pelvic sepsis, septicaemia, hemorrhage, renal failure, uterine perforation, and other genitourinary and gastrointestinal injuries. Women will die. Indiana ranks third worst in the U.S. for maternal mortality, and abortion restrictions will cause a steep increase.
Nationwide, nearly one in four women have an abortion before age 40. Chances are you know someone who has or will utilize this essential component of women’s health care. Find out how your Indiana legislators voted, contact their offices, and make your voice heard. The women in your life are counting on you.
Sarah Swiezy and Emma Eckrote are fourth-year medical students at Indiana University School of Medicine-Terre Haute, based at the Landsbaum Center for Health Education and Union Hospital. Both are originally from Indiana and were brought to Terre Haute for higher education.
