Rather than continue their post-elementary education at such local high schools as Garfield, Schulte, State or Wiley, some students lived somewhere in or near Vigo County, attended classes as teenagers, and eventually graduated from Gerstmeyer Technical High School.
Historically, after the Boys Vocational School in the area changed its name to Gerstmeyer Technical School in 1922 and then three years later merged with the Girls Vocational School, they combined operations and became Gerstmeyer Technical High School. Known simply as “Tech” and nicknamed “Black Cats,” the school and nearby gymnasium, football field, and vocational building were located on the northwest corner of 13th and Locust streets in Terre Haute.
From our freshman class in the 1955‒56 school year to being sophomores, juniors, and finally seniors in 1958‒59, my classmates and I were relatively excited, fortunate, and happy to be together educationally and compete as full-time students at Tech. Individually we completed classes based on the requirements of our major area of study and as a group participated in various school activities including different team sports and various social events.
Regarding a sample of activities that existed during my class’s senior year, there were men’s teams in baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, tennis, and track. Some popular student groups were such organizations as the Booster Block and Y-Teens. Students also had the opportunity to join clubs, for example, involving angling, science, and engineering and perform service projects of the Student Council and Key Club.
Technical and vocational education programs were available for students interested in careers in auto mechanics, drafting, and several other industries. Instructors were employees of Gerstmeyer and had general knowledge, experience in industry, and college degrees to teach classes supporting these programs.
Besides providing historical information, this article reveals in part how Gerstmeyer challenged or inspired former students of the ’59 class to continue their education or acquire job skills after graduation and to eventually establish a career until their retirement. Next is input from a few former classmates and me about our experiences with respect to Gerstmeyer’s culture.
• Partly because of its location near her home, ’59 class valedictorian Sharon Berry Joslin decided to attend Gerstmeyer. Students there, according to Sharon, had the benefit of many excellent teachers who were compassionate and wanted them to become successful adults. Those having a positive impact on her scholastic development were Kenneth Cottom in biology and physics, Mary Records and Robert Fiess in mathematics, and Susie Dewey in English and journalism.
• For classmates Frank Jozsa and Steve Newton, extraordinary coaches and teachers Howard Sharpe and Bill Welch were “special” faculty who made a difference in their development. In fact, Sharpe and Welch demanded discipline and encouraged them to be competitive in sports and for both to earn scholarships to Indiana State College (later renamed Indiana State University), which led to careers, respectively, in teaching and coaching teams in Division I basketball.
• When Paul Maxwell concluded that some officials in other public high schools in Terre Haute belittled and debased Gerstmeyer — perhaps because of the school’s curriculum in vocational education — he enrolled there after graduating from Sacred Heart Grade School. While at Tech, he realized and greatly appreciated their knowledge about theory and applications and thus learned mathematics from Fiess and Commodore Martin, world history from Benjamin Blair, and physics from Cottom.
• While sitting in Susie Dewey's English class reading poetry to other students followed by a music class taught by Dorothy English and singing to learn voice inflections, these educational experiences created an epiphany for classmate Sandra McKenzie to do something productive with her voice. Following college, she performed voice-overs for radio and television and also worked in large businesses. Because of teachers like Dewey, English, Haupt, and others at Gerstmeyer, Sandra established an endowment at a community college in electrical trades.
• After evaluating the quality of high schools in Terre Haute, Bonnie Weisbach chose Gerstmeyer where several teachers there impressed and influenced her as a student. These included Margaret Hallock in English and speech, Susie Dewey in English and journalism, and James Sisson in social studies and speech. Bonnie received their support to actively participate in speech contests, plays and musicals, attend a journalism institute at Indiana University, and pursue a career in education.
• A young but talented athlete with plans to become an entrepreneur in the area, classmate Gary Hester was also fortunate to play on Gerstmeyer sports teams coached by Howard Sharpe and Bill Welch. In various years Gary owned or co-owned four grocery stores in Sullivan County and learned how to compete professionally in business mostly because of his coaches and teachers at Tech.
Frank Jozsa was Gerstmeyer High School class salutatorian in 1959. A former military officer, he is a retired economics professor and author of several books on professional and college sports.
