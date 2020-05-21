A lot has happened in the past few months. We know more now about COVID-19 than we did in February. As a result, some early assumptions have been challenged as data have become widely available. However, some interpretations have been repeatedly validated by the numbers.
For example, the subset of people most vulnerable to severe disease and death remains those over the age of 65 with chronic health conditions. This has become agonizingly clear as states have become more transparent in reporting COVID-19 deaths from long-term care facilities. As of the time of this writing, the contribution to total deaths in Indiana from long-term care facilities is 41%, which is low compared to many other states, like Minnesota, at 81%.
Despite widespread lockdowns that have resulted in serious economic and public health consequences, it appears that the elderly and infirm have not been adequately protected. However, it is worth noting that a majority of people in this highest risk group still survive infection. In addition, some state and local officials throughout the country have begun to propose and implement targeted measures designed to reduce transmission in long-term care facilities. This is good news, even if a little late.
Like the susceptibility of the infirm elderly, it remains clear that children and young people are relatively resistant to severe disease. Many young people display mild or asymptomatic infection, and some may even be completely resistant. Of course, there may be exceptions, as the media have been quick to report. But examples of these remain incredibly rare, and overall data suggest that COVID-19 remains less of a threat to children than seasonal influenza. In addition, there is no evidence supporting a role for children as “super-spreaders.”
In contrast, one comprehensive study in Iceland of over 40,000 individuals did not identify a single case of child-to-parent transmission. Furthermore, the results of recent studies demonstrated specific cellular immunity in recovering patients, with COVID-19 immune recognition shown to be overlapping with other common cold coronaviruses. This suggests that some uninfected individuals are partially protected, even prior to infection. This is also good news, and together with the low rates of disease in children challenges the assumption that everyone is equally susceptible to infection.
In addition, testing for active and previous infection is steadily increasing, and randomized studies have indicated that COVID-19 is much more common in the untested population than was previously believed. The first stage of this type of study in Indiana revealed that 2.8% of the state is, or has been, infected with COVID-19. This equates to approximately 186,000 infections, in contrast with the reported number of 26,000.
If applied to Vigo County, it is likely that the real number of infections here is approximately 3,000. This is in contrast to over 120 cases that had been identified through local testing. As testing increases, the likelihood that these infections will be detected increases, and case numbers will rise. This happened in Terre Haute recently, with a cluster of at least 11 cases identified at a single location. Positive individuals are able to self-quarantine, and prevent further spread. Therefore, an increased ability to detect infected individuals is a good thing, not an ominous sign.
In the last two weeks, lockdown policies were relaxed in response to decreased rates of hospitalizations and deaths. Partial reopening may have also been encouraged by the increased realization that virus eradication will not be possible given widespread rates of infection, in addition to reasonable fears of economic catastrophe and the emergence of other public health crises, such as those related to mental health and substance use. As working parents return to their jobs, it will be necessary that schools, daycares, and other activities will reopen in order to relieve the significant economic burden that lockdowns have imposed, particularly on low-income families.
However, despite a lack of corroborating evidence for significant risk in children, and yet perhaps due to persisting fears of liability or a lack of guidance from authorities, these facilities have been slow to respond. Outdoor activities continue to be cancelled, even as evidence mounts that show the risk of viral spread outdoors to be significantly lower than indoors. Despite the low risk to children and young adults for severe disease, schools may be pressured to propose limited, online-only or hybrid curricula for the fall. This approach will be less harmful to wealthy children, students and families with extensive resources and familial support.
In contrast, an over-reliance on technology will guarantee less effective learning experiences, overburden educators and school systems, and cause a disproportionate amount of harm to low-income individuals and families. As a result, the gap in education and wealth between the privileged and everyone else will grow.
We know more than we did in February, and the realities and risks we now face require a different, more nuanced approach. We can identify those most susceptible to severe disease, and we need to change our focus to increase their protection. For those who are not vulnerable, we need to limit unnecessary hardship and unintended consequences of lockdown policies. Both of these changes will ultimately limit suffering and save lives.
Steve Templeton is the Alvin S. Levine Scholar and an Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the Indiana University School of Medicine-Terre Haute.
