An open letter to Indiana legislators:
I have never written a letter to the editor before; however, I feel strongly enough about what is happening in public education in Indiana that I am compelled to comment. I am surmising that not many members of the Legislature have spent meaningful time in public schools, other than stopping in briefly to say “hello” in an election year, or perhaps attending an athletic event, a theatrical performance or band concert. I have long been mystified how Indiana legislators can make education policy without spending meaningful time in schools visiting classrooms at length and having in-depth, informative discussions with educators: teachers, administrators and superintendents.
It appears that what we have in Indiana are legislators making education policy without being totally informed about the challenges, successes and needs in our schools. I would think legislators would need and want meaningful input from educators in order to make well-reasoned decisions about the direction of public education policy in Indiana. I fear that we formulate policies … and legislation is passed … based upon speculation, partial information and partisan political agendas rather than utilizing data, facts and anecdotal evidence from our schools and classrooms.
It is crucial that our public schools be able to educate students to meet the needs of employers, institutions of higher education, trade schools and our military. We must emphasize to all students that completing high school is not the end of their education journey. Instead, they must become lifelong learners because that is what the various elements of our society require.
First, though, we need to get students dialed in to being learners. For too many of our students, especially those who live in poverty, there is no support mechanism at home to foster a positive learning environment and emphasize, encourage and support the dedication to study that which being a good learner requires. When students are in survival mode … when the most normal part of their day is between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and they look to schools for breakfast and lunch because supper might not be on the table or is simply a non-nutritious fast food meal … when they hope that tonight will not bring domestic violence or drug use … then learning is, understandably, not a priority.
With the lack of parental involvement for many of our students, the parental guidance burden falls to public educators. After the 2017 academic year, my wife retired after 41 years as a public educator (though she now teaches part-time as a reading specialist). Over the course of those years I volunteered in every classroom in which she taught and have invested many additional hours volunteering in other classrooms reading to students. I know of very few teachers who are not passionate about educating children; teachers who willingly accept the parental guidance role even though it significantly reduces the time devoted to curriculum instruction.
What does frustrate teachers are the conditions and requirements placed upon them by legislators who know very little about how public school classrooms operate, knowledge that can only be obtained by spending time in those classrooms. If we don’t get education policy right, quickly, then the discouragement felt by today’s teachers will continue to carry over to college students who will decide that teaching isn’t worth the hassle. When that happens, we will not yet have plumbed the depths of the teacher shortage in Indiana.
Indiana’s public education policy is inexcusably partisan, from both Republicans and Democrats. If we are concerned about the future of students in Indiana, then public education should transcend everyday political maneuvering and fighting. Perhaps the most important activity we undertake as a society is educating our children; instead, we have turned public education into a partisan political game where nobody wins … and children lose.
Public education is not a Democratic issue or Republican issue; it is a Hoosier issue. If any portion of our society should be non-partisan, it is in the arena of public education. It doesn’t matter if the best ideas come from Democrats, Republicans or Independents. The quality of public education for Hoosier schoolchildren should be a priority for all of us: employers, businesses that compete in the worldwide economy, institutions of higher learning, trade schools and branches of our military. Without a 360-degree view regarding public education and a commitment to listen to ideas that come from everyone, including members of the opposite political party, Indiana will continue to follow the fruitless course of incessant “high stakes” testing, the most recent evidence of which is the disastrous ILEARN debacle.
According to the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, the results “do not provide a true reflection of the performance of Indiana’s schools.” Why, then, did we pursue that test, spending millions of dollars once again, benefiting the companies that design and score the tests?
The world is changing at an increasingly rapid pace and public education must change as well. Business leaders, trade school leaders, military recruiters and college admissions staff should clearly state to legislators and to school superintendents what expectations they have of high school graduates so educators know what to teach to meet those expectations. There are many educators who will embrace change and who will be willing to share excellent ideas about how public education can increase its effectiveness, but only if those who recommend and make policy will listen to them.
I encourage all legislators to visit local schools in their districts to learn much more about what is needed to allow public education to keep pace with the needs of 21st century students. I am guessing that most superintendents and administrators would love to host legislators on meaningful visits to their schools. I am certain that most teachers would be happy to open up and engage in thoughtful, insightful dialogue with legislators once they realize there is sincerity in legislators asking them to talk about their students, classrooms, and what aspirations they have to be the very best educators they can be.
It is high time that legislators, of all political stripes, engage with stakeholders in public education to have informative and serious dialogue about the state of, and the future of, public education in Indiana.
Our state’s history tells us that when Hoosiers set our minds to accomplish something, we can get the job done. With non-partisan, collaborative work between the legislature and all stakeholders in public education, Indiana can be the envied education leader of our nation and make Hoosier K-12 public education the best in the nation. Indiana has the talent and capacity to do so. The choice is ours to make.
— Bart Colwell, Terre Haute
