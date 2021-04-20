Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Drug Free Vigo County Coalition is partnering with the United Way of the Wabash Valley, several police departments, like-minded organizations, and volunteer pharmacists.
• Vigo County: People may come to the Meadows Shopping Center parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to drop off their unused/outdated medications all while staying in their cars. Volunteers will be on site to greet the drop off guests and deliver unused medications to the officers and pharmacists.
• Sullivan County: Soil and Water Conservation District staff, along with the sheriff’s department and Health Department will be collecting unused/outdated prescription pills at the Sullivan City Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Vermillion County: Clinton City Hall, will be collecting prescription pills from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Why is it important to rid our homes of unused, expired and no longer needed medications?
A good start in understanding the why is to look at the dangers that exist when medications are not stored or destroyed properly.
• A 14-year-old male is rummaging through his parents' bedside drawer as he pulls out his cell phone, texting his friend. “Got xbrs, vic, sktls, kpc.” Translation: “Got xanabars (anti-anxiety medication Xanax), Vicodin (prescription painkiller), skittles (any over the counter cold medicine containing DXM). Parents do not know this messaging code, nor of the upcoming “Skittling” or “Pharming” party, where teenagers indiscriminately mix drugs together, putting themselves at risk for stroke, heart attack or irreversible brain damage.
The youth drug culture is ever evolving and the drug menu is bigger because youth are stealing from fully stocked medicine cabinets. For those in need, medications are needed to improve quality of one’s life. It is when unsupervised medications get into the wrong hands, dire consequences could result. The CDC reports fewer than 3% of households lock up their schedule prescription medications. It also reports 70% of schedule medications such as narcotics, sleeping pills, and central nervous system depressants are obtained for illegal use from a friend or relative, and more frequently from their medicine cabinets. For more information about keeping your medications safe go to cdc.gov.
• A loved one has recently passed away from an extended illness. The house is full of reminders of the long hours spent caring for the many needs of their loved one. The pain is fresh and the grief is crippling at times. It can be an overwhelming task and even a lonely journey moving forward after the loss of a loved one.
In past Drug Take Back events the DFVC team has heard the stories from drop-off clients thanking us for helping them to unburden themselves of the many unused medications. For many people, this is one of the last painful tasks connecting them to the one they cared for during illness. What a relief it is for so many to receive assistance for what can be an overwhelming task.
Also, leftover medications sitting unused and no longer needed can leave people more vulnerable to theft. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, more than half of convicted burglars admitted that they broke into homes in search of drugs. Eliminating unused/outdated medications from the home will translate to fewer drugs on the streets.
• In the eyes of a child, brightly colored pills are attractive. The inquisitive shaking of a pill container can lead to an accident, scattering pills all over the floor. Unsupervised medications can look like a treat and in seconds a toddler’s curiosity turns tragic.
Small children are prime candidates for accidental poisonings. More than 2 million toxic exposures are reported to The American Association of Poison Control Centers each year, over half of them involving children under 6 years of age. Antidepressants and antipsychotics, cardiovascular drugs, Opioids, as well as myriad of other drugs are toxic when innocently found in the wrong hands.
There is also the concern of pharmaceutical pollution. People can help reduce pharmaceutical footprint by limiting bulk purchases of medications, not flushing unused medications or pouring them down the drain, avoid throwing them away in the trash, and utilizing drug take back programs such as the one hosted by Drug Free Vigo County.
Proper disposal of prescription drugs is the most immediate way to directly avoid disastrous results. The drug take back locations are simple to access and anonymous to use. No personal information is required and there are no forms to fill out. By pitching pills properly people can prevent Rx abuse and protect the environment through proper disposal of unused medications.
Free paper shredding will be on site at the Meadows Shopping Center that day.
Drug Free Vigo County is a community based coalition dedicated to educating the community about alcohol and other drugs problems, assessing local needs, and initiating, coordinating and implementing comprehensive local plans. To learn more go to www.drugfreevigocounty.org.
