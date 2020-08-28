When Donald Trump rode down his golden escalator to announce his candidacy, he promised to bring back American manufacturing across America. Now, we can see Donald Trump was just doing what he’s always done throughout his life — making promises and then breaking promises he could not keep and never intended to keep.
American workers in factories across the country have been betrayed by President Trump and his friends in Congress — good, hard-working people like automotive workers in Lordstown, Ohio, and turbine plant workers in Burlington, Iowa, just to name a few. Despite Trump’s empty promises, production lines were halted and jobs disappeared, and “Made in America” went elsewhere. To then make matters even worse, Trump just recently called for a boycott against Akron, Ohio’s Goodyear Tire Company — whose U.S. workers are building great tires in the heart of America every single day.
As part of his economic plan, President Trump dramatically cut corporate taxes — a key element of his $1.5 trillion tax cut package. However, a wide majority (over 80 percent) of companies did not change their capital investment or hiring plans, according to a National Association of Business Economics survey. Instead, that money went to their shareholders in stock buybacks — $806 billion in 2018 — a massive record.
Then, Trump imposed global tariffs — supposedly to protect and rebuild U.S. manufacturing industries. Donald Trump tried to pick the winners, but he did not have the slightest understanding of how to do this in a successful way. Many of Trump’s tariffs have in fact had the exact opposite effect on our nation’s manufacturing sector. The National Association of Manufacturers correctly predicted that “more U.S. tariffs risk … moving our economy in the wrong direction.” Indeed, the repercussions were felt throughout our nation’s economy. According to the Federal Reserve, U.S. manufacturing spent all of 2019 in a recession. Factory production shrunk 1.3 percent for the year. And job creation in the manufacturing sector slowed to a crawl, with only 41,000 manufacturing jobs created in all of 2019.
At the same time, many of Trump’s misguided tariffs hurt ordinary Americans. A December 2019 Federal Reserve econometric study concluded that Trump’s tariffs provoked retaliatory tariffs, raised producer prices, and hurt overall manufacturing employment. Worse, another Federal Reserve study in January 2020 concluded that Americans paid approximately 100 percent of the tariffs imposed on foreign goods, as the tariffs merely increased the prices of imports. The Chinese didn’t pay these tariffs — you and your family did, straight out of your own pocket.
To try and bring Chinese leaders to the negotiating table, Trump imposed more tariffs and then used his usual threats and occasional tough talk. In return, the Chinese conceded very little: minor changes to their trade practices and a resumption of commodity purchases at levels lower than just a few years ago. In the end, the Chinese leaders baited President Trump into a permanently servile role. The Chinese even forced Donald Trump to personally beg them to complete their commodity purchases, according to John Bolton, Trump’s former national security advisor.
What did Trump give up to get this paltry deal?
The tariff war between the United States and China has cost American farmers nearly $10 billion in sales to China in 2018, a staggering 63 percent decrease from 2017 levels. 2019 was not much better — with agricultural sales still well below 2017 levels. In total, Trump’s trade wars crushed our farmers, hurt American consumers with higher prices, and did not help U.S. manufacturing.
And worse, at a moment of extraordinary importance — at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic — Trump shamelessly heaped praise on China’s leader for a strong response to the health crisis in an effort to close the trade deal, rather than pressuring the Chinese government to come clean about the disease. President Trump traded away the health of our citizens in exchange for a fleeting, unenforceable trade deal.
In contrast, former Vice President Joe Biden has offered a completely different approach — devoted to American workers and “Building Back Better.” As part of that, he wants to make a new $300 billion investment in research and development and breakthrough technologies so that American workers can have good jobs today and can lead innovative industries for decades to come.
At the same time, Vice President Biden wants to rally our allies — not target them — “in a coordinated effort to pressure the Chinese government and other trade abusers to follow the rules and hold them to account when they don’t.” And he plans to aggressively pursue enforcement actions against the Chinese for their unfair trade practices.
This is the right approach. We need an economic plan that leads us out of the disaster and chaos that Trump created. We need leaders in the White House and Congress willing to implement a new approach. And we should be wary of any promise that Trump can “do it again.”
Joe Donnelly served as Indiana's U.S. Senator from 2012 to 2018, and was previously a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.