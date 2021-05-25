We of the InterFaith Council of the Wabash Valley (IFC), an organization of people from diverse religious affiliations and humanitarian belief systems, strongly oppose using war instead of negotiation to solve political disputes like the present Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While we are encouraged by the ceasefire and hope it is upheld for a long time, we are troubled by the prospects of it not holding and despair over this war’s dire costs, which could continue to be felt for generations.
Despite the post-war bragging and celebrating on both sides as if there actually were winners in this war, we must all face the reality that more than two hundred people lost their lives (including 70 children and 39 women), countless others injured, thousands of Gazans displaced and hundreds traumatized, many for life. Whole families have been wiped off the face of the earth, and the world now faces yet another humanitarian crisis as thousands are in desperate need of food and shelter. Images of suffering that we have all seen on television and our computer screens have only hardened the hard hearts of those who already hate and firmed up their uncompromising stances, pushing the prospects for peace that much further away.
On the Israeli side, the so-called victory is the killing of many Hamas militants but hate will produce a whole new breed of militants to fill those same shoes, with people of even greater hatred and determination. Similarly, every drop of Israeli blood spilled over Hamas’ bombardments, the basis for Hamas’ victory declarations, will be remembered and inflame cries for future revenge, unless we all declare, on either side of the hate-flood, that enough is enough. As Gandhi warned: “An eye for an eye will only leave the whole world blind.”
The solidification of mutual hate and disrespect have afflicted not only Israelis and Palestinians, but Jews and Muslims throughout the rest of the world as well. Anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim hate incidents and crimes are on the rise worldwide. And now the whole world is more vulnerable than ever to increased terrorist violence and future wars that can so easily break out in this worsening climate for interfaith relations.
We like to think this ceasefire agreement, brokered by Egypt, can be seen by all parties as a first small step on the long and difficult road toward peace and security for all. The Camp David Accords that brought peace between Israel and Egypt (and gave Egypt the leverage to bring about the current ceasefire) seemed impossible over 40 years ago, but it happened against all odds. We need to take a similar long-shot chance for peace now, too.
The hole we must now crawl through for peace has shrunk but is still there. Before it shrinks any further, negotiations must begin and be serious, relentless, uninterrupted and inclusive of all stakeholders, with the goal being a secure and lasting peace for all Israelis and Palestinians. The sacred land that the Abrahamic religions share must be ruled first and foremost by mutual respect and the rights of everyone in the region to a homeland where all can live in peace, safety and security. Mutual recognitions of each side’s right to exist must occur immediately and labels used such as “oppressor” for Israel or “terrorist organization” for Hamas must not be kept as an excuse for barring anyone from the negotiating table who needs to be there for peace to have a chance.
We are not blind to the long road that leads to lasting peace, but war, as everybody can again see, is merely diplomacy’s failure and the shortest quickest path to increased hatred, extremist wars and terrorism and wave after wave of irreparable loss of precious human life.
The time for intensive negotiation is now, as difficult and painful as it must seem for parties still reeling from the war. Somehow we must find a way to overcome hate, reach deep inside to that well of love-thy-neighbor that is deep below all Abrahamic religions, to dredge up the love and respect that seems so out of reach right now but which long-lasting peace desperately requires.
We at the IFC see all the Abrahamic religions as different paths to the same loving God. We see Jews and Muslims as brothers and sisters, a siblinghood that extends at least as far back as to their shared prophet Abraham. How would Abraham feel were he to witness the fratricidal killing of his son Isaac by Ishmael or Ishmael by Isaac? What we have been witnessing are descendants of Isaac and Ishmael, the patriarchs of Judaism and Islam respectively, murdering one another in the land where Abraham’s sons once walked and prayed.
We call on every Jew and Muslim — in the name of their shared prophet Abraham — to pray for peace and to work through their anger and pain towards understanding, appreciation and respect, which are the foundation of a true and lasting peace.
We call on all Christians, who also share Abraham, to speak up for peace, remembering one of the Matthew beatitudes: “Blessed are the peacemakers for they are the children of God.” Remember that Jimmy Carter, a Christian, helped broker the Camp David Accords; Christians, too, have a role to play in bringing about a true and lasting peace.
Tragically, violence spreads as fast and as insidiously as COVID-19. But the vaccine for this contagion doesn’t need to be developed in a laboratory; it can be produced as soon as the will is there: That vaccine is mutual respect; it is loving thy neighbor as thyself; it is respecting thy neighbor’s form of worship as you would want them to respect yours. And the cure can only begin when all become committed to the long hard work of peace. The alternative of not committing is dire and deadly, as we have so painfully seen.
