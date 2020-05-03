The coronavirus is the biggest threat to our nation since 9/11, and it is potentially the most significant public health crisis in a century. Doctors are in the same position that first responders were on September 11th – the front lines of the emergency. We already owe our healthcare workers a tremendous amount, and we need to show our solidarity by guaranteeing their fair compensation during the COVID-19 negotiations.
As a doctor and retired Air Force officer, I know how vitally important it is to channel funds towards our frontline healthcare workers. They are fighting battle after battle in a long war that is just beginning. As director of emergency services at Joint Base Balad during Operation Iraqi Freedom, I saw just how valuable frontline doctors, nurses, and technicians were, and how thin the line is between us and disaster. Medics like the ones I oversaw, kept us on the right side of the line through their tireless efforts.
As a past president of the Indiana State Medical Association, I also know that elected officials have the ability to support doctors and frontline healthcare workers. As policymakers, they have the responsibility of leading and creating initiatives to help combat COVID-19. Now more than ever, it’s time for our lawmakers to embrace the needs and actions of doctors everywhere.
Healthcare workers are making enormous sacrifices across the board in order to save our nation from COVID-19. They are among the most vulnerable to the virus. Due to this increased exposure, tragically, some healthcare workers won’t see the end of this fight. In addition to the undertaking of physical risk, doctors, nurses, and other providers are fighting a mental battle as well. Tens of thousands of them are self-isolating from their family members over the fear of spreading COVID-19 to their households. All over America, doctors are working long, dangerous hours in solitude. We must show them that they are not alone.
Social distancing measures and government mandates have put a temporary moratorium on scheduled and elective care, and there’s no telling how long it will last. Doctors all across the country are feeling the financial crunch, as this is their primary source of revenue.
With these revenue streams gone, doctors are experiencing pay cuts, furloughs, and practice closures. Pay cuts are typically beginning at 8% and go all the way up to 50%. Some hospitals, particularly rural ones, are forced to lay off almost a third of their workforce. The absolute last thing our nation's physicians should have to worry about is their employment status.
The CARES Act was a good start, but this fight is just beginning. We are going to need further and more significant support from Congress to win this battle. Everyone wants to see the economy up and running again, but we cannot let the voices of our nation’s most vital resource go unheard. Our doctors and healthcare workers should be priority number one in discussions about defeating COVID-19 and future rounds of stimulus packages.
Dr. John McGoff is former President of the Indiana State Medical Association, a retired Brigadier General in the Air National Guard, and served as the Marion County Coroner for two terms.
