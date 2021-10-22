As an occupational therapist here in Indiana, I have seen firsthand the enormous pressures the COVID-19 pandemic has put on patients and healthcare providers. On top of the stress and strain we all personally feel, America’s specialty care providers are struggling financially due to increased costs of maintaining stringent safety and sanitization protocols, along with a serious drop in patient volume.
Despite these financial realities, Medicare is still planning to impose another round of payment cuts to specialty providers in 2022. Years of continued cuts by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), coupled with the hardships seen by so many practices during the pandemic, could prove devastating to the millions of seniors who depend on essential specialty care services including physical and occupational therapy.
With the clock ticking before the next round of devastating cuts goes into effect on Jan. 1, Congress has a big decision to make: whether or not to protect seniors’ access to the therapy services that are crucial for building strength, balance and mobility.
Physical therapy is a vital service to help keep Indiana’s seniors independent. It helps patients recover from injuries, prevents falls by improving stability, and keeps them active. Not only does access to physical therapy improve patient health outcomes, but it can even save taxpayers money. According to CDC data, Medicare pays roughly $29 billion every year for costs associated with non-fatal falls — $575 million of that in Indiana alone. With the help of physical therapists, many of these dangerous falls, and their associated costs, can be prevented.
Further, the number of patients needing physical therapy is expected to rise as America’s population ages. With the number of Americans 65 or older expected to more than double over the next 40 years, this ever-growing patient population deserves long-term, permanent reform to the Medicare payment system. Our healthcare system cannot sustain the expected surge in older patients when specialty providers like physical, occupational, and speech therapists face crippling cuts each year. These cuts, which will eventually reach 9 percent by 2024, will threaten patient access at a time when more patients than ever will be relying on consistent and stable access to care. Vulnerable patients should not be subject to these outdated, harmful CMS rules.
Americans want their members of Congress to stand up and prevent specialty provider cuts from taking effect. Data show 76 percent of seniors support Congress taking action to implement long-term reform. While a broad coalition of patients, providers, and lawmakers have expressed opposition to Medicare’s proposed cuts, all signs indicate that Medicare will move forward with the cuts as planned unless Congress intervenes.
Fortunately, Rep. Larry Bucshon has been a leading champion for specialty providers, most recently leading an effort in the U.S. House to stop these cuts. Thanks to Rep. Bucshon’s leadership, nearly 250 bipartisan Members of Congress recently joined together to urge House leadership to act quickly to avert these dangerous cuts by extending the 3.75% payment adjustment for specialty providers. Rep. Bucshon is also calling for the House to work on long-term Medicare payment reform, which would help specialty providers meet the growing demand for care as America grows older.
I commend Rep. Bucshon for his leadership and urge the rest of Indiana’s Congressional delegation to support initiatives to protect specialty care providers and the older Americans who depend on their care.
Ashim Bakshi, MHS, OTR, CHT, is partner and clinic director of The Hand and Orthopedic Rehab Clinic in Terre Haute.
