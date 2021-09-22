Americans feel a strong sense of pride in our Olympic representatives. We celebrate their skills and dedication. When these games end, a second wave of Paralympic athletes also deserves our support as they demonstrate unparalleled strength and resilience.
This year, Bosma had a hometown hero to cheer on in the Paralympics. One of our own success stories, Noah Malone, represented the country as a sprinter for Team USA Track and Field, competing in the 100-meter and 400-meter dashes in the T12 classification. He also competed in the mixed 4x100-meter universal relay.
During his time in Tokyo, Noah won a silver medal in both the men’s 100-meter dash and 400-meter dash. Noah also took home a gold medal in the mixed 4x100 universal relay.
Noah is one of the few legally blind Division I track athletes in the nation. At age 13, he was diagnosed with Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare genetic disease that leads to central vision loss. Little did Noah know, he had yet to unlock his true potential when he found Bosma after his diagnosis.
Noah participated in Bosma’s Student Training and Employment Program (STEP), which provided him with the necessary training to gain confidence and navigate life as a person who is legally blind. He learned about our summer internship opportunities while in high school. This internship helps high school students who are visually impaired develop a career path and skills. Noah still uses the skills he learned from STEP to this day.
As someone who knows Noah and has seen him grow through his vision loss, I am proud to have him represent our country and Bosma’s mission. Noah is a testament to what we do here at Bosma, and we have been honored to watch and support him in his success.
Stories like Noah’s are why I am proud to lead Bosma, an organization committed to creating opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired. As a service-disabled veteran who lost my vision in combat, I understand the unique challenges facing people with disabilities. Noah has shown how those who are visually impaired can beat the odds stacked against us.
As Noah returns from Tokyo, we are excited to continue supporting him in his running and writing careers. Noah is publishing a memoir, Losing Vision, Not Dreams: Reflections on My Teenage Years, about his journey through vision loss and becoming a Paralympian. Noah wrote the book to encourage teenagers and kids to pursue their dreams no matter what.
Noah is just one example of how Bosma can help the community of people who are blind or visually impaired. Through Bosma, people are given the skills and confidence to chase their dreams just like Noah.
Whatever Noah attempts in the future, his enthusiasm and indomitable spirit will bring him success. So, from me and the rest of the Bosma family, congratulations, Noah.
Noah Malone, A Fishers native, is a sprinter on the track and field team at Indiana State University. He will be honored during this weekend's ISU football game at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute.
