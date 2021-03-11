Last fall brought a huge surge of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. These occurred simultaneously and with similar severity almost nationwide, with little regard to the extent or enforcement of local mitigation policies. With the spikes came increases in hospitalizations, and inevitably, deaths. Any way one looked at the numbers, they looked big and intimidating. Yet by the middle of December, daily cases, hospitalizations, and deaths began to peak, then drop sharply. By January, this trend was visible almost everywhere in the U.S. and in many other countries, and the decline has continued into March.
Some experts that have emphasized the importance of human behavior on pandemic mitigation have had a difficult time explaining this phenomenon. It was very unlikely that large groups of people in many states suddenly began behaving and complying with local mandates, after a considerable period of synchronized misbehavior in October and November.
Like mitigation policies, increased immunity due to public vaccination efforts was another unlikely explanation, as the numbers of vaccinated individuals were not yet large enough to have an effect. Population immunity in response to infection may have contributed, as the CDC has estimated 100 million people in the U.S. may have been infected, and many studies published in the last year have confirmed lasting immunity to infection. But the full effect of naturally acquired immunity on the dynamics of the pandemic is still not clear.
Instead of changes in human behavior or vaccination, the decline in cases appeared to follow a seasonal pattern seen for other coronaviruses. This happens regularly with infections of coronaviruses peaking in December/January in the northern states, with southern states peaking in the summer.
Whatever the reason, the sharp declines in cases provide an opportunity to enhance levels of population immunity with vaccination. To date, three vaccines have been approved for use in the U.S., and clinical trial results for these were very promising, with significant protection in the vaccinated groups. Data from vaccine campaigns also support a protective effect, as mass vaccination of adults over 60 in Israel was associated with a clear decrease in severe cases compared to smaller decreases for younger (and unvaccinated) groups. This was evident despite the steep (and likely seasonal) declines in Israel and in other, less vaccinated countries. As vaccinations in the U.S. and other countries increase, the benefits of vaccination of the most vulnerable will become clearer.
Despite their potential, several myths about the vaccines have circulated on social media. One of the most popular that I’ve seen claims the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are experiments in “genetic engineering” that result in permanent alteration of the recipient’s DNA. This is false. Similar to many viruses, these vaccines consist of mRNA encased in lipid (fat) nanoparticles. The mRNA molecule is a temporary messenger that gives cells instructions to make a single viral protein, called the spike protein, that the virus needs to infect human cells. In this way, the cells appear infected and induce a strong, lasting immune response against a protein the virus needs to spread. After this signal is received, the mRNA breaks down, leaving no trace.
Fortunately, most adverse effects of COVID vaccines, like muscle soreness and headaches, are not serious and disappear within a day or two. More serious reactions are rare. It is important to note that any time a huge number of people get vaccinated, some of them will have bad things happen to them afterward. That doesn’t mean that the vaccination was the immediate cause (bad things happen to people all the time), or that the adverse effect was anything but rare. Unfortunately, the media’s tendency to magnify and sensationalize unusual anecdotes and our own tendency to want to read about them leaves many people with an unrealistic sense of risks. Similarly, reporting about “long haul” COVID infection with symptoms extending for months was blamed for everything from damaging heart inflammation to unexplained tooth loss, yet the connection with SARS-CoV-2 infection is still not supported by strong evidence.
These days, many of the scare stories coming out of the media are related to viral variants that could escape the immune response. However, it is important to note that while a single mutation might decrease the effectiveness of part of the immune response, the response to other parts of the virus will remain intact. It would be unlikely for a variant to have sufficient mutations to completely evade protection. With so many people around with natural or vaccine-induced immunity, there’s no way a variant will send us back to square one. The virus might not go away completely, but the severity of disease it causes will likely be reduced to that of a cold.
In the long spectrum of pandemic responses, from the least beneficial and most harmful (think school closings) to the most beneficial and least harmful, mass vaccinations are definitely the latter. Anyone who is in a vulnerable group should consider being vaccinated. It will protect from severe disease and very likely prevent further transmission of the virus. And yes, people with protective immunity can live normally. After one year, that’s long overdue.
Steve Templeton, Ph.D, is the Alvin S. Levine Scholar and an Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the Indiana University School of Medicine-Terre Haute.
