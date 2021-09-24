Amidst debilitating drought in the southwest, ravaging fires along the west coast and beyond, and devastating floods in the southeast and along the East coast, there’s little doubt that the climate crisis is real. And these problems are replicated across the globe. The report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), published in early August, presented a dire picture of our future, unless we take immediate action.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said the report was nothing less than “a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable.” An alarm also sounded here in Terre Haute, this time coming from a youth-led group called EARTHlings, which formed about a year ago and stands for Environmental Activists for a Resilient Terre Haute. Their aim? In a proposal adopted by the Terre Haute City Council in August, they called on our officials to treat climate change as an emergency.
At the same time, local and regional efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions appear to be insufficient to effect enough change to enable us to come close to meeting the goals set by the IPCC.
But there is still time to mitigate climate change, according to IPCC experts. If Earth’s inhabitants were to unite to effect significant, sustained reductions in emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases, air quality would quickly improve, and global temperatures could stabilize in 20 to 30 years.
A carbon fee with dividends is one way of making a significant improvement in Earth’s climate. Several such bills have been introduced in the House and Senate, each with variations of some sort. For example, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307) places a price on carbon with the goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
The bill would put a price of $15/metric ton of carbon on products containing or derived from fossil fuels (crude oil, natural gas) and would increase by $10/year, or, if emissions targets are not met in 2023, by $15/year. Exemptions would be made for fuels for agriculture or for the Armed Forces. To protect U.S. manufacturers and jobs, imported goods would pay a border carbon adjustment. Additionally, goods exported from the United States would receive a refund. Refunds would also be provided for carbon capture and sequestration.
Such a fee would encourage industry to work more quickly to find clean sources of energy. Because prices to the consumer would probably increase, the fees collected would be distributed equitably to legal residents in monthly dividends to help cover the increased costs.
H.R. 2307 has 80 co-sponsors in the House of Representatives and has been endorsed by a variety of businesses, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Petroleum Institute, the Business Roundtable, IBM, AT&T, and more than 1,000 small- and medium-sized businesses. Additionally, scientists, economists, and climate advocates have agreed that a carbon fee and dividend will be an effective way to reduce carbon emissions quickly.
Congress is now back in session and will be working hard on budget reconciliation. If we want to meet our U.S. goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, we must act now to ensure that a price on carbon is part of the reconciliation bill. Calls to Sen. Braun, Sen. Young and Rep. Bucshon would help to make such legislation possible. An easy tool for making these calls is available here: www.citizensclimatelobby.org/call.
Now that the City Council adopted the Climate Recovery Resolution proposed by the “EARTHlings,” let’s keep the momentum going in this great city by encouraging our legislators to endorse a price on carbon. It IS possible to leave our children a healthy planet to call home, if we act now.
— Jeanne Hagelskamp, Sisters of Providence, on behalf of the Wabash Valley Citizens Climate Lobby
