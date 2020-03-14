The tobacco industry continues to entice young people using manipulative tactics; designing and marketing a tech savvy e-cigarette claiming to be less harmful than smoking. The sleek, clean line falsely portraying a healthy alternative to the traditional cigarette, which youth view as a disgusting habit but somehow missing the point, vaping is simply a new tool for ingesting nicotine and other harmful chemicals. Vaping can be less expensive, making vaping more of an allure to a new generation. Vape cartridges (pods) are infused with flavorings such as apple pie, bubble gum and watermelon that appeal to younger users.
Drug Free Vigo County Coalition is concerned to see that the trend of vaping is on the rise. It is not the traditional cigarette smokers turning to vaping but from people who would not have smoked otherwise, especially youth. Youth are developing a nicotine habit through vaping. As traditional cigarette use continues to decrease, it places the tobacco industry on the defense by drawing in a new audience — targeting youth.
Parents need to be aware the ease in which youth can obtain and use these products. Due to the subtle design, it is easy to hide vaping in plain sight. Several smokeless delivery devices are designed to produce minimal vapor plumage making it easy to conceal use in the classroom and school events. Vaping gear, such as “vape-ready classic pullover hoodie” where the draw string is the nicotine delivery system, marketing discreet and convenient use, bragging you can vape anything and vape anywhere.
Both adults and young people find the smokeless alternative appealing, reducing the stigma of smoking. But so much more should be considered than the stigma. The vaping trend is in its infancy stage in relation to traditional cigarette smoking so the dangers of vaping have numerous unknowns. But the Center For Disease Control (CDC) is paying attention and current data is a strong indicator that no good will come from vaping. The CDC is investigating a national outbreak of lung injuries associated with e-cigarette use. This is not a surprise according to the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Study (NYTS) as 5 million middle and high school students currently use e-cigarettes, up from 3.6 million last year.
The concentration of nicotine in the vaping brand JUUL is more than twice the amount found in other e-cigarettes. This is a huge concern relating to the healthy development of the adolescent brain and it’s predisposed vulnerability to a life-long addiction to nicotine; banked on by the tobacco industry.
There are many slang terms used to describe vaping which parents and youth workers should be familiar: JUULing, vapin, cloud chasing, vooperbating, ride the mist, wage sauce, fupping, shinyitis to name a few. It is hard to keep up with the ever-changing teen trends and at times a parent may feel a translator is needed. Parents and youth workers need to be familiar with the names of e-cigarettes as well. E-cigarettes are known by many different names. JUUL is the most common brand name but nicotine delivery devices are called by many different names. They are sometimes called e-cigs, e-hookahs, mods, vape pens, vapes, tank systems and ENDS “electronic nicotine delivery systems.”
There is no denying e-cigarettes are hooking a new generation putting kids at risk. This is a nationwide epidemic fueled by kid-friendly flavors, concealed in a “techi device” solely for the purpose of making big tobacco money. Organizations like Vigo County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition, Drug Free Vigo County and Chances And Services for Youth are committed to fighting to take flavored e-cigs off the market, stand up to companies like Juul and spare a generation from the ugly addiction of tobacco. Drug Free Vigo County will continue to work with the community to protect children and educate adults about the harmful effects of these dangerous tobacco products.
Here is how parents and concerned community members can help:
Join us in working with colleagues in the healthcare industry, educators, parent groups to raise awareness of the dangers of vaping and reduce the use of all products containing nicotine. For more information about the dangers of vaping look to behindthehaze.com.
Kandace Brown leads the Drug Free Vigo County Coalition at CASY, and Sarah Knoblock is corodinator for the Vigo County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition, also at CASY.
