Pfizer approval could lead to more progress
The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could lift Vigo County’s vaccination rate above 50% soon.
A portion of unvaccinated residents awaited the FDA’s official endorsement of the Pfizer-BioN-Tech vaccines, rather than the emergency-use OK issued by the federal agency eight months ago. If that group is large enough, Vigo County could finally have a majority of its eligible 12-and-older population vaccinated against the surging coronavirus and its highly transmissible Delta variant. Just 46.7% of residents were fully vaccinated as of 5 p.m. Monday — the day the FDA announced its approval.
More people have sought vaccinations since the COVID-19 Delta variant began sending more and younger people to hospitals with symptoms like shortness of breath, persistent dry coughs, fever and loss of taste. The surge came last month, as millions of Americans assumed the pandemic was over as summer hit. Most figured enough other people had gotten vaccinated and the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths had dropped, so the demand for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines faded.
COVID-19 did not relax, though. The virus spread through states and regions with low vaccination rates and mutated. Now, the Delta variant represents 97% of all new cases in Indiana, according to the state Department of Health.
The sight of family and friends in their 30s and 40s struggling with COVID-19 may drive more unvaccinated Wabash Valley residents to roll up their sleeves. That scenario is a hard motivator, though. The FDA approval should be adequate to inspire more vaccinations, before such personal hardships befall more people. Indeed, the vaccines have proven to greatly prevent hospitalizations and deaths. Nearly 97% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, Indiana health officials confirm.
A statement by acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock affirmed the months of around-the-clock analysis the agency undertook to determine the Pfizer vaccine’s full approval.
“The public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” Woodcock stated, as USA Today reported. “While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated.” Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will seek full approval of their vaccines this year, too, the newspaper reported.
A total of 43,193 Vigo County residents had been fully vaccinated as of Monday, including 190 reaching that point that day. A total of 372 received at least one dose on Monday.
Perhaps surprisingly, the 20- to 24-year-olds make up 7.2% of the fully vaccinated population, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard — the most of any age group under 50. That group would include many of the community’s college students. All of the age groups older than 60 have 70% or better vaccination rates here. Residents in between represent many of the vaccination holdouts.
The sad politicization of the public-health tools available to curtail the pandemic — vaccines and face masking — may mean that some Vigo Countians will choose to remain unvaccinated. The attraction of social media, which continues to spread misinformation on the pandemic, may mean that others will not get vaccinated.
That is a surreal and heartbreaking situation with so many lives, including young ones, at stake.
Still, Monday’s approval by the FDA may nudge folks wanting that extra measure of confidence to get their shots. Each one makes this community safer.
