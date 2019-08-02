Short- and long-term changes needed to improve safetyfor kids, general public
Vigo County School Corp. administrators made the right call in keeping its buses off accident-prone Interstate 70.
The district’s decision should rattle the leadership at the Indiana Statehouse. The stretch of I-70 from the Illinois border to the Interstate 465 beltway around Indianapolis has been the scene of numerous tragic accidents throughout the past decade. The latest string of mishaps demonstrates the need for a further intensification of distracted driving laws and enforcement, as well as additional lanes on I-70.
Four fatal accidents, including two last month, involved distracted drivers or semi tractor-trailer trucks colliding into slowed or stopped traffic on the interstate.
VCSC superintendent Rob Haworth and the district’s administrators spent weeks reviewing the situation. On Monday, the decision was announced that Vigo buses will cease traveling on I-70 for both routine routes and special events in central Indiana, such as athletics. The safety of kids was cited as the reason. Alternate roads, such as U.S. 40, will be used instead.
“While it might take a little longer to reach athletic events, that is a small price to pay for safer travel,” said Bill Riley, the VCSC’s director of communications.
Short-term changes on I-70 could involve increased signage alerting motorists to delays in traveling between Terre Haute and Indianapolis. Long-term solutions include adding a third lane, in both directions. A study by the state Department of Transportation, mandated by the Indiana House of Representatives, concluded that I-70, I-65 and I-94 could be expanded and rebuilt in key sections through $15 billion in tolls collected from 2024 to 2045. Gov. Eric Holcomb opted last November not to pursue tolling on those interstates, saying a more modest upgrade of Hoosier roads, bridges and infrastructure through a state gas tax increase would be sufficient.
The state needs to choose a course of action that will restore public confidence in I-70’s safety.
Last week, state Rep. Tonya Pfaff of Terre Haute said that numerous highways in Indiana need attention, but “none should have a higher priority than I-70 from Ohio to Illinois.” Pfaff added, “I intend to work with a bipartisan coalition of legislators along I-70 to take action and move up the improvement of I-70, sooner rather than later. In the meantime, I hope that INDOT and the State Police can increase signage and patrols.”
This problem is not new. Former VCSC superintendent Danny Tanoos pulled corporation buses off I-70 in 2011 after accidents involving construction zones. The issue’s reemergence merits extra attention by state entities. Otherwise, Indiana taxpayers and motorists are paying for an interstate that many residents are afraid to use.
