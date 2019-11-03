The rewards to taxpayers for an extra investment in Vigo County schools cannot be easily quantified.
What is the financial payback for a crisis averted by the presence of school protection officers in each elementary, middle and high school? What is the dividend amount for a teenager steered from trouble by a school counselor? What is the added value of having a child or grandchild taught by a teacher trained in the course’s subject area, rather than by a temporary substitute?
Each voter in Tuesday’s election must decide the worthiness of a proposed property-tax increase to pay for those needs and other operational costs. The request by the Vigo County School Corp. comes through a countywide referendum on the Terre Haute municipal election ballot. The yes-or-no public question involves an increase of 16.22 cents per $100 of assessed property value for taxpayers. That calculates to $53 a year for the owner of a home with a market value of $100,000 (or a net assessed value of $32,750).
Given the economic forces faced by the school district, and the careful handling of resources and planning by its new leadership, we recommend Vigo Countians vote “yes” on the referendum.
The school district is not simply asking for more money while operating in a business-as-usual mode. The property-tax increase coincides with a significant cost-cutting plan, portions of which are already underway. Second-year superintendent Rob Haworth has proposed $5.5 million in cuts and revenue-generating initiatives, which must be approved by the Vigo County School Board. The cuts run from the small, reducing paper and materials, to the drastic, closing three elementary schools, selling the downtown district office, merging facilities and slicing administrators’ salaries.
The requested property-tax increase would generate $7 million a year, and remain in effect for eight years. If voters turn it down, the cuts must increase to $8 million, Haworth said.
Extra funding has become necessary for several reasons. The school district’s cash balance has dwindled rapidly as a result of the VCSC absorbing a growing financial burden of providing armed school protection officers in each school, including multiple officers in the largest schools, since the horrific 2012 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. A rash of school violence in the 21st century nationwide also led to increases in counselors, nurses and behavior specialists in the Vigo schools.
Vigo County’s decreasing family-age population has markedly dropped the district enrollment since 2006. The resulting loss in state per-pupil funding has hit the VCSC hard. This fall’s 173-student enrollment drop, by itself, dwindled the district’s state funding by $1.13 million.
Amid this situation, the district’s starting pay for teachers lags other corporations around west-central and central Indiana. This fall, Vigo County schools had 25 unfilled teaching positions, with long-term substitutes serving in those spots instead. Last school year, the VCSC dealt with 42 unfilled teaching spots. For that reason, $3 million of the proposed tax increase would go toward boosting the pay of newcomer teachers and staff.
Voters hold other concerns, beside the factors driving the tax request. Weighing on their minds are the VCSC’s past financial legal troubles, increased taxes and user fees for other county and city services and projects, and a looming school renovation referendum in 2021 that will be vastly more expensive than this fall’s request. Unlike nearly all of the other local public entities’ tax-funded ventures, the school district has sought residents’ input repeatedly since Haworth took office last year. Their worries about the other city and county outlays, as well as the VCSC’s needs, have been part of open discussions at dozens of community forums hosted by Haworth and fellow administrators.
That methodical, transparent and inclusive approach inspires confidence that taxpayers’ money will be used efficiently and monitored closely. The schools referendum merits a “yes” vote.
