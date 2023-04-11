Welcome to the season of orange cones and construction zones. It’s an annual rite of spring that motorists dread, even though the end result produces better and safer roadways.
Maneuvering through areas in which roads are closed or lanes are restricted produce a degree of understandable frustration for folks who are just trying to get to their destinations as quickly as they can and with the least amount of hassle.
But frustration can be your enemy in such situations, especially if it causes you to lose control of your agitation, violate traffic zone laws and drive your vehicle in a manner that is unsafe for road workers, other motorists and yourself.
Equally as hazardous are those who become distracted while driving or are simply not paying attention to their surroundings. Their inattention can be catastrophic.
The process for motorists to be safe in construction zones requires common sense and personal responsibility. It’s an individual endeavor that serves the collective good. But even though most steps to being safe are simple and intuitive, the consequences of making mistakes are great. That’s what makes it valuable to repeat the safety steps.
The U.S. Department of Transportation advises motorists to research and know their routes before they set out on their travels. Be aware of construction zones in your path. If you can, avoid them.
Being alert and aware of your surroundings is always important for a driver, but even more so in a construction zone. Stay focused and pay attention to signage. Avoid distractions. Keep your hands and eyes off your cell phone. Slow down. Move to open lanes early in the process, not at the last moment. Keep your distance from vehicles in front of and around you.
It’s possible to move through most work zones quickly. But occasionally, especially on freeways such as Interstate 70, road work can produce significant congestion and long delays. That’s when staying alert and aware is crucial. Being patient and staying calm will also serve you well.
Work zones are necessary obstacles to keep roads in good shape and help make the overall highway transportation infrastructure safe and efficient. Travelers must do their part to make the process work properly.
