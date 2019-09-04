$50,000 contribution will help Boys & Girls Club programs
Don Moffitt may not be a household name in Terre Haute and Vigo County. He likes it that way.
But few individuals have had the kind of impact Moffitt's had on a range of local services and agencies, public and private. Through his financial donations over many years, he is leaving a significant legacy of generosity which few can match.
Moffitt's latest major act of philanthropy came last week when he bestowed $50,000 on the Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club. It's a place he's very familiar with and has visited in the past. But a recent visit is what prompted the donation, said interim CEO Bobby Moore.
"He met with us last week and wanted to do something good for the Boys & Girls Club," Moore told the Tribune-Star.
The donation will be used to help support the popular club's after-school program, an important service provided by the organization that will undoubtedly meet a great need.
Moffitt is a Terre Haute native and played sports in the facility on North 13th Street when it was Gerstmeyer Tech High School. When the gymnasium was still occupied by Chauncey Rose Middle School, Moffitt donated funds for a new gym floor, ceiling and basketball goals.
The funds come from a charitable foundation he operates. He is the retired president and board chairman of CNF Inc., a trucking company.
Moffitt's philanthropy has often found Terre Haute as its target. He gave $250,000 to the Children's Museum in 2010, and $100,000 to the Vigo County Education Foundation. There are numerous scholarships in existence for young people thanks to his contributions.
The Tribune-Star's annual Christmas Basket Fund has been the recipient of Moffitt's generosity on several occasions through the years. Just last December, he donated $16,520 to the fund, which provides Christmas dinners to needy families.
There comes a point when thanks and gratitude don't seem to be enough. But Moffitt is a man who gives much and asks little in return. It's clear his reward is that he can make life better for others in his hometown with which he obviously holds great affection.
We join the community once again in expressing deep appreciation and gratitude to Don Moffitt for helping Terre Haute and its people move the community in a positive direction by helping the less fortunate among us.
