The city of Terre Haute took an important step last week toward injecting foresight and planning into its downtown development efforts.
An ad hoc committee was formed to develop a strategy for handling parking issues and to advise officials on desired development in the city's downtown district. Its 16 members include five City Council members; Mayor Duke Bennett; leaders of the Vigo County Council, Vigo County School Corp., City Redevelopment Department, Indiana State University and the Capital Improvement Board; business executives; and labor and citizen leaders.
City Councilman George Azar will serve as the committee's president. He assembled the panel, seeking a group "representing a broad range of opinions and ideas. I was very, very happy, and to be honest, a little surprised everyone agreed to serve and were enthusiastic about serving."
The surprise probably refers to a hot controversy connected to parking in recent months. The enthusiasm Azar saw from recruited committee members likely reflects a nearly universal desire to solve a frustrating parking situation years in the making.
Parking vaulted onto the front-burner earlier this year. Vigo County's Capital Improvement Board sought the chance to purchase the current Vigo County School Corp. administrative office property on the northeast corner of Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue, hoping to raze the office building and turn it into surface parking needed for the new downtown convention center. The school district has made public its intention to move its administration elsewhere, to downsize.
The VCSC property sits at Terre Haute's famed Crossroads of America intersection, and the idea of using historic space for a surface parking lot — which was not in the CIB's original plans for the convention center development — rankled a segment of residents and city leaders. City Councilman Todd Nation proposed an ordinance that would have prevented a surface parking lot as a primary use on a lot located along Wabash Avenue or Seventh Street.
Opponents of a surface parking lot at the Crossroads said it would diminish the site's historic feel. The CIB and its backers maintained that the creation of a parking lot there was critical to the $34.5-million convention center project. The future of downtown development appeared to be teetering on the standoff.
Then, Nation withdrew his proposed ordinance at a March 3 City Council meeting. That decision cleared the way for the convention center project to begin, with the understanding that the surface parking lot would be a temporary solution, for two or three years. The compromise created the opportunity to "set a community course for exactly what we're going to do at the corner of Seventh and Wabash," Nation said.
The new ad hoc committee is the manifestation of the compromise. It is important that the large group continue meeting and working toward a clearer plan for parking and downtown development. Cohesive city planning is a need for Terre Haute. The vigor and enthusiasm spotted by Councilman Azar will be valuable for the committee to be sustainable.
Disagreements and problems will undoubtedly arise. Still, the committee's work must continue. Downtown Terre Haute stands at the brink of progress unseen for a generation, with the convention center looming and ISU's renovation of Hulman Center more than halfway complete. The community cannot afford its momentum to stall because of a lack of comprehensive planning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.