It is impossible to know who might be inspired by women like Kamala Harris or Dr. Janie Myers.
A young girl sitting in a Vigo County elementary school, perhaps. Or a quiet kid in a Wabash Valley Girl Scouts troop. Or a teenager casting her first vote. Or all of the above.
As 2021 begins, young women will see female faces representing them as never before. Such breakthroughs mark progress. A representative government should look like the population it represents. As the nation, states and communities move toward equality, more people from under-represented populations will in turn vote, run for office and serve.
This month, elected officials take their oath of office across the country. One of the most high-profile swearing-in ceremonies in American history occurred Wednesday outside the U.S. Capitol. Kamala Harris became the nation's first woman vice president. She broke other barriers, too. Harris, the daughter of immigrant parents from Jamaica and India, is the first Black and South Asian person to serve in the second-highest office of the federal government.
Harris' achievement is a landmark. It is also sobering, given that it took 245 years for a woman to occupy the vice presidency.
Fittingly, Harris took her oath with her hand over two Bibles, including one that belonged to Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice. Current Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court's first Latina, administered Harris' oath.
That moment was seen around the world Wednesday. Back in Terre Haute, Dr. Janie Myers saw Harris' inauguration as a step that should encourage others. "I think people always look up to people they can emulate and follow," Myers said. It shows "they can do it if they want to," she added.
Myers stands as a "can do" example, too. She is now Vigo County's coroner, after winning November's election and becoming the first Black woman elected to a countywide office here.
She also was part of a small wave of women swept into Vigo County elected offices last fall. The most dramatic change came on the School Board. Newcomers Stacy Killion and Amy Lore defeated incumbents in the Nov. 3 election, leaving the board with six women and one man for at least the next two years — a first for this county.
Female candidates also won other county offices, including a County Council seat, recorder, treasurer and Superior Court judge. Voters reelected Tonya Pfaff to a second term representing Terre Haute in the Indiana House of Representatives. Pfaff is the first woman elected to do so since World War II.
Firsts tend to only be the beginning. As new Vice President Harris has said many times since she and Biden won in November, "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last."
Indeed, the elections of Harris, Myers, Pfaff and other women last fall will surely lead others to successfully do the same. Each crack in the glass ceiling in America, Indiana and communities like Terre Haute and Vigo County hastens the process of forming a more perfect union.
