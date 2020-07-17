The Vigo County School Corp. provided much needed leadership in presenting its plan for young people to return to school.
That expression of leadership is not based solely upon the district's plan to begin classes on schedule on Aug. 11. Instead, the district gave the community a plan for the school year ahead with fluidity built into it. The Vigo County School Board approved the VCSC's "School Re-Entry and COVID-19 Mitigation Plan" by a 6-1 vote Monday night.
Flexibility is a must for any school district attempting to prepare for the coming months, given the unpredictability of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 has surged this month in 35 states across the country, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Public health experts believe the upswing is more of the virus' first wave through the United States, and that a second wave could come later.
Thus, a school system trying to craft a safe, structured return to classes must account for shifting to Plan B — or even Plans C through Z — should COVID-19 flare up in the local population. Indeed, the VCSC plan offers alternatives if sending kids, teachers and staff into the district's 28 buildings for full-scale, in-person classes become too risky.
As a VCSC statement put it, it is "a detailed plan for a safe return to school buildings on Aug. 11 and will continue to evolve, based on new COVID-19-related information."
Its contents include offering a virtual school option to students who do not want to return to in-person classes, social distancing when possible, face-masks for staff and students when social distancing is not possible, a symptom-based method for a student to be excluded from classes, safer bus policies, and procedures for thorough hand washing and hand sanitizing for kids and staff. The VCSC also will coordinate contact tracing with the Vigo County Health Department when confirmed COVID cases arise.
The shifting public-health circumstances require a school district to be nimble. In fact, plans may need to change before Aug. 11.
"I believe conditions may change between now and the start of school," Superintendent Rob Haworth said Monday. The School Board has scheduled an additional meeting for July 27 to review the back-to-school plan "so we can continue to take the best data ... and apply it to the situation we find ourselves in. Who knows what the state or federal government may do between now and then, as well."
State officials, such as Gov. Eric Holcomb and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick, are a more reliable resource for coherent guidance than federal officeholders. President Trump's one-dimensional demand that schools "must open" fully — as if the coronavirus has magically disappeared — is typically irresponsible. The Trump administration has left the hard decisions and policies on coping with COVID-19 to the states thus far, so his "must open" dictum on schools — including a threat to withhold funding — lacks credibility.
States and localities should expect to make their own choices.
Jodie Buckallew, president of the Vigo County Teachers Association, called the VCSC plan "a fluid document. It is not set in stone." That is as it should be.
Parents, teachers and support staff are concerned about the health of everyone associated with the process of educating the community's young people. Some school districts have opted to delay the start of classes. Some are moving courses online again as they were in the abbreviated 2019-2020 school year after COVID-19 hit in March. Others are using a hybrid of online and in-person instruction.
No option right now can be deemed ideal. That is the reality. Instead, the safety of every youngster, teacher, aide, principal, bus driver, cafeteria worker, custodian and their families must be the top priority of any path forward in this pandemic. And, if a plan for the 2020-2021 year must be altered to maintain that safety, then so be it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.