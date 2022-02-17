Two phrases could be rolling through the minds of pandemic-weary Vigo County residents as spring nears.
Those words come in reaction to the Vigo County School Corporation's decision Wednesday to make face masks optional in the district's buildings once the county's COVID-19 rate of transmission improves to the orange level.
First, folks are thinking, "This is good news."
Then, they may presume, "This is finally over."
The first is undoubtedly true. The second is far from certain.
Indeed, the decline in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations through the last couple weeks is good news. The surge of COVID-19 through its latest dominant variant, Omicron, has hit Indiana hard. With the state's low vaccination rate — only seven other states are less vaccinated — the number of Hoosiers hospitalized with the virus soared to 3,519 on Jan. 13, the most since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state averaged four confirmed COVID-19 deaths over a seven-day period in June. Last month, Indiana's seven-day average for deaths rose to 105.
Hospitals and health-care workers have been overwhelmed, caring for predominantly unvaccinated patients whose stays range from days to weeks to months. Three of Indiana's largest hospital networks issued a plea in December for more Hoosiers to get vaccinated, saying cumulatively, "We can't do this alone."
So, the subsiding of COVID-19's most serious consequences is a refreshing, much anticipated relief.
Vigo County is seeing an easing of the surge. Cases here reached seven-day peak of 1,754 countywide during the week of Jan. 16. That total fell to 501 cases in the week of Jan. 30. The schools experienced a similar decline, with 48 active student positives on Feb. 9, down from 289 the previous week. Cases also dropped among teachers and staff.
The improvement led the VCSC to announce Wednesday morning its plan, shifting to optional masking once Vigo County's rate of COVID-19 transmission upgrades to the orange level. Vigo and the other 91 counties in Indiana have been at the red level for nearly a month. Counties in the red level have a seven-day positivity rate for all COVID-19 tests of 15% or higher, according to state Department of Health standards.
Vigo County health commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken affirmed the drop in cases and hospitalizations locally is good. Brucken cautioned against assumptions that COVID-19 is disappearing.
"This is the wrong time to start raising victory flags," Brucken said.
His warning comes through the experiences of the pandemic, which has involved multiple surges and variants — the latest of which is Omicron. "Who knows what will come after that?" Brucken said. "We're banking a lot on the next variant after this group will be maybe as contagious, but less severe."
COVID could "variate itself out of existence," the commissioner added. Or, it could become endemic, recurring annually like influenza. Neither of those possibilities have materialized yet, though.
Vaccinations, masking and social distancing remain the most effective tools to prevent another surge. The number of fully vaccinated Vigo Countians is low, even by Indiana standards. The county has 50.8% of residents 5 and older fully vaccinated. Of the surrounding counties, only Sullivan has half of its residents vaccinated.
West-central Indiana remains vulnerable to more hospital trips and loss of life from COVID-19. While breakthrough cases have occurred among the fully vaccinated, especially through Omicron, the overwhelming majority of serious complications are hitting the unvaccinated. Only 0.096% of hospitalizations and 0.051% of deaths in Indiana have occurred among vaccinated Hoosiers.
"We don't want to put our guard down," said Dr. Jim Turner, chair of the Vigo County Board of Health.
Masking, handwashing, distancing and, most importantly, vaccinations can help Vigo County truly get past the worst of the pandemic.
