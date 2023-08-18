Community discussions on important matters can help clarify uncertainties and misunderstandings.
That is precisely what is needed with a proposed carbon sequestration facility near West Terre Haute. State Rep. Tonya Pfaff of Terre Haute wisely called Wednesday for a 30-day extension of the public comment period concerning the project by Wabash Valley Resources LLC.
The project is part of a pilot program authorized by the Indiana General Assembly. Wabash Valley Resources seeks to capture and sequester up to 1.65 million tons of carbon dioxide annually and produce anhydrous ammonia for fertilizer. The project would create hundreds of construction and staff jobs at the facility.
Its production process also would involve the installation and operation of deep underground injection wells to hold carbon dioxide — known as carbon sequestration. Questions have arisen from nearby residents about that element of the project, leading to heavily attended and sometimes heated local forums on the proposal.
Pfaff on Wednesday asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to extend the public comment period for 30 days, beyond Monday’s cutoff. The EPA has already extended the comment period once. It was supposed to end Aug. 11, one day after a public hearing by the EPA. The federal agency then extended the deadline to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21.
Another 30 days of discussion cannot hurt, assuming a couple of caveats.
Experts from the EPA, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and Wabash Valley Resources should attend and fully answer questions at any additional community gatherings, including one scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fayette Elementary School. Pfaff asked for those experts to attend.
Also, an atmosphere of civility is necessary for those public discussions to allow residents and community members to hear and digest the most relevant information concerning the project.
The frustration and worry for those who live near the proposed facility is understandable. Experts involved in the project must respect those feelings, but also be given an opportunity to assuage and address those concerns.
In her call for extended comment, Pfaff pointed out the five years of deliberation in the Legislature on the project, but also stated that the Legislature, the EPA, IDEM and Wabash Valley Resources had failed to adequately explain to the public the venture’s risks and rewards. Its virtues, she said, include the domestic fertilizer production for Indiana farmers, and hundreds of union construction jobs and facility workforce jobs.
“However, the risks and rewards of carbon sequestration were never adequately explained to the hundreds of residents whose lives and property might be affected,” Pfaff said in her letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan. “Consequently, rumors filled the vacuum once a hearing was announced.”
The initial hearing itself fell short because its announcement was inadequate, she added.
Thus, the EPA should indeed extend the comment period and bring together the key experts behind the project in a civil, well-organized format, so that facts and data prevail rather than rumors and questions get answered. The community would benefit.
