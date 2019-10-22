Art Spaces making impressive imprint on community
“We are a small organization.” Mary Kramer repeated that sentence a couple times at Art Spaces’ annual dinner on Saturday night.
Well, Art Spaces, for a small organization, you are doing extraordinary things.
And as Sally Whitehurst of First Financial Bank said, Kramer is behind it, “the heart” of it all, supported by a great Board of Directors and committees, and community members who believe in them, fully.
As Hilda Andres said in her Women in Business profile in October’s Terre Haute Living: Kramer never says, “not here in Terre Haute.” She always asks, “Why not?”
Art Spaces’ influence can be seen across the landscape of Terre Haute. Its public collection includes 20 pieces of art that decorate parks, schools of higher education, streets and more, from Spirit of Space downtown; A Chorus of Trumpets, one of several on the campus of Indiana State University; Flame of the Millennium at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology; A Song for Indiana at Fairbanks Park; and of course, Max Ehrmann at the Crossroads.
The first phase of Art Spaces’ Turn to the River is projected to be shovel-ready in 2020. The multi-year project is designed to reconnect Terre Haute’s downtown with the Wabash River through public art and design. The focus area includes the four-square block government campus that encompasses Terre Haute City Hall and the Vigo County Courthouse. Design development for the central plaza was completed this year and work on a new sculpture/fountain with surrounding landscaping, seating and wayfinding is set to begin soon.
To say the concept of Turn to the River is impressive is an understatement. Kramer has been there from its inception, key to raising funds to back it and bringing numerous community partners, artists and designers together to implement it thus far. Both city and county government has been supportive, along with those in higher education, and other arts organizations like Arts Illiana and Riverscape.
Art Spaces’ latest project, Neighbors, will be located in the Ryves Neighborhood at Herz-Rose Park. The concept (learn more here: http://bit.ly/35QzXCx) includes two life-size, house-like structures with porches and seating that when activated for a specific event, will pivot to form a streetscape with storefronts, a town square, a theater space and plaza.
It’s almost hard to imagine.
But Kramer has, and so have so many others, including artists and designers commissioned to bring these concepts to life.
We have no doubt they will pull it off. The community is behind them; and we can’t wait to see the results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.