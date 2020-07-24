Millions of Hoosiers want to see Indiana return to a time when businesses, services and recreational activities are fully open.
They also hope to soon see an opportunity for kids to safely return to their schools, where they can study, play music, create art and play sports.
All of those "normal" endeavors have been disrupted by the persistent coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19, a highly contagious illness, has killed at least 2,900 Hoosiers and 147,000 Americans since February. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb adopted the approach of a phased reopening of state activities. His plan reached Stage 4.5 out of 5, with many businesses and entities resuming operations at a reduced level. His plan paused when positivity rates for coronavirus tests surged to nearly 8%, up from 3.6% a month ago.
This week, he issued an executive order mandating people ages 8 and up to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, schools, businesses and outdoor areas where social distancing is not possible, except while eating or drinking, during strenuous physical activities or for people with medical conditions that prevent mask wearing.
As the pandemic has progressed, scientists and medical experts have concluded that coverings reduce the likelihood of transmitting coronavirus from one person to the other. "Face coverings can and will help us blunt the increase of this virus," the governor said. He is right.
Getting back to some version of normal — with businesses, churches, schools, festivals, restaurants and bars functioning, again — will happen sooner, rather than later, if Hoosiers comply with the governor's order.
Indiana residents and visitors can do this. It does not need to continue to be so politically divisive, either. This polarized era seems to turn every situation into an ideological line in the sand. Wearing a face mask is about preventing the spread of disease, for goodness sake. Children coping with cancer wear face masks constantly. Surgical teams wear face masks for hours on end, replacing heart valves and hip joints. It is doable.
Nonetheless, Holcomb's order was quickly pelted with opposition. Indiana's Republican attorney general, Curtis Hill, deemed the mask mandate illegal. Democratic and Republican state legislators challenged Holcomb's authority to use an executive order to create a mandate with a criminal penalty. Indeed, Holcomb's original order included the possibility of a Class B misdemeanor charge for noncompliance, but he insisted there would be no "mask police."
Even Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom took the unusual step of declaring on Thursday that his department would not enforce the mandate. A couple of other sheriffs elsewhere in Indiana issued similar statements. Still, no other sheriffs in west-central Indiana jumped on that bandwagon. We hope none do. Those sheriffs' refusals were unnecessary. They should have accepted the governor's mandate in the spirit in which it was written — to rally Hoosiers toward wearing face masks more diligently and curtailing the surge in coronavirus.
The final executive order Holcomb signed on Friday carries no criminal penalty. Instead, it calls on state and local health departments to enforce the face mask mandate through public awareness efforts. Indeed, Vigo County's health commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken clearly stated the value of face masks on Thursday.
"You're not wearing a mask for you," Brucken said. "You're wearing it for everyone else."
Otherwise, schools, workplaces and leisure activities could be paused for longer periods of time, and more bodies will suffer permanent damage and more lives will be lost from this disease. The choice is up to Hoosiers.
