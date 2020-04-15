Social fabric weakened as area cultural activities cease
The rich vein of cultural fuel that helps power the quality of life in Terre Haute has gone missing, along with so much else that defines this community.
We can all make lists of what we miss most now that life is locked down in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. But cultural events have to be high on that list.
It certainly is on ours.
The arts have gone silent on so many traditional fronts. With stay-home orders in place and social-distancing guidelines in full force, the social enjoyment and engagement brought about by the arts is suspended in time. The symphonic strains of classical music are not wafting from the stage of the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra. The stage lights have gone dim at the Community Theatre, where one performance has been canceled and another postponed. Cultural events scheduled for this spring at local colleges have been canceled as well. And the big annual Terre Haute North Vigo High School musical has fallen by the wayside, at least for this year.
And it's not just performance art that is suffering in silence. The community's popular museums, including the Swope Art Museum, Terre Haute Children's Museum and Vigo County History Center, are closed until further notice. Even an arts festival planned for downtown Terre Haute in June has been canceled.
To be sure, the public health crisis and compounding economic collapse are foremost in our mind. People's health and livelihoods are the first priority. There will be time in the future to return attention to the cultural amenities that bring joy and satisfaction to the lives of the community's residents.
But that doesn't mean we can't daydream a little and anticipate better days ahead. Just as we embrace the full benefit the community enjoys from its health care systems, business and industry, public schools and higher education, the arts should never be taken for granted. It's a key part of the social fabric.
Arts organizations won't be exempt from the financial pain that sweeps our communities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Some may struggle to survive. Others may never be the same. The long-term impact of this devastating and dramatic period of human history will continue to develop with each passing day.
When the virus is eventually tamed and businesses can bloom again, we will better understand the new community landscape and adjust to it. With the public health risk diminished and people working again, we trust the arts will recover and again become a vital part of life in Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley. That's how it should be.
