Advancements since 1970 have been significant, but more work to be done
Just as a virus is invisible to the naked eye, we can't actually see the irony dripping from the buds on spring trees this week as we observe the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day.
But we know they're there. The virus. And the irony.
We live in a complex and sometimes unpredictable environment, where the air we breathe, the land upon which we walk and the water that sustains us in so many ways all exist in an ecosystem dependent on each other.
Those who promote the protection of the Earth's overall health had hoped this 50th anniversary celebration could be conducted amid the backdrop of environmental beauty and progress. How odd it is that so much of the world now is in a lockdown, trying desperately to contain and control the outbreak of a virus that threatens the personal health of so many. It is also striking that environmental researchers and climate scientists are noting an improvement in the overall environment now that industry has been shut down and transportation methods drastically curtailed as many businesses are idled and people refrain from traveling.
There is no question that human activity can have an adverse effect on our climate in numerous ways. Yet the ability to live and work and power an international economy remains dependent on the very industries and practices that damage the environment around us. Hence the paradox. Our thriving existence may destroy us.
The Earth Day movement represents the collective efforts of millions of people to promote greater protections to the planet's environmental systems and has triggered major advancements in environmental policy in the past 50 years.
It has taught us that nothing exists in a vacuum. Going too fast in efforts to reverse the effects of climate change risks the collapse of economic and social structures. Going too slow enhances the threat of environmental catastrophes, natural disasters, even global pandemics.
Middle ground is hard to reach. Yet that's where success lies. At least for now.
Ideological and philosophical arguments will persist, leaving the planet's future hanging in the balance.
Fortunately, the Earth is a resilient place. While humanity comes to grips with how to best preserve it for future generations, we cling to the hope that the Earth will appreciate those efforts over the next 50 years.
What lies ahead for Planet Earth?
It's up to us.
