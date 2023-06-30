Wabash Valley residents spent the first days of this past week staring at the peculiar smoky haze in the air and trying not to breathe it.
Folks are spending the week’s latter days assessing the damage from Thursday’s jolting storm that uprooted massive trees, snapped utility lines and snarled traffic because of zapped signals. The storm disrupted power service to more than 46,000 customers of Duke Energy.
It has been a surreal experience.
The week started with the influx of pollution from more than 480 Canadian wildfires that have burned up 19.2 million acres of the country north of the U.S. border this year, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The smell was noticeable. The plume that drifted into Terre Haute and other Midwest, Southern and East Coast communities brought fine, airborne particles of microscopic dust, soot and liquid.
Breathing that stuff is not good for humans. The pollution “settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled,” according to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. “Those people at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high [fine particle] exposure. Everyone should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors during these conditions.”
And then Thursday’s storm hit, prompting chainsaw-wielding residents and utility crews and first-responders to exert themselves with heavy work outdoors.
The sound of generators, chainsaws and sirens filled the air Thursday night and all day Friday. Lots of unbathed residents drove from their dim, powerless homes to restaurants, supermarket delis and drive-thru fast-food outlets for meals. Utility officials say such tree damage has not been seen in nearly a half-century.
The storm did not involve tornadoes, but rather were a “derecho” — a widespread, long-lived storm associated with a rapid moving band of showers or thunderstorms, according to WTWO chief meteorologist Jesse Walker. Derechos are rare and occur about once every couple years, he explained.
These weather episodes arrived three months after an EF-3 tornado devastated the Wabash Valley communities of Sullivan and Robinson, Illinois, to a degree unseen for decades in this region.
The strange and uncommon are becoming less so as the world’s climate changes. Environmental scientists conclude that Earth’s hotter temperatures are drying out forests, making them more vulnerable to larger and larger wildfires.
It is easy to presume that climate change is a problem for people living on the coasts, where sea levels rise, and more fierce and unpredictable hurricanes strike. But this year, once-rare weather events have become visible here in the Wabash Valley.
Elected public office holders, especially those in Indiana, have a responsibility to take climate change seriously and address its root causes through legislation and policy. People living in places like Indiana and Illinois are dealing with the effects of climate change now. For today’s youngsters, these seemingly odd weather events will not be so odd in their future.
In the meantime, stay safe, rest, be careful and help your neighbors.
