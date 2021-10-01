Hope motivates people. The small town on the west side of the Wabash River has good reason to be hopeful. Its future continues to brighten.
The West Terre Haute community broke ground on the new West Terre Haute Health Center on Tuesday afternoon. The 4,900-square-foot facility will be located at National Avenue and South Sixth Street. Valley Professionals Community Health Center will operate the clinic, which is scheduled to open in March.
Groundbreaking for the long-awaited, much-needed health center comes barely six weeks after another significant accomplishment. A new, $6.1-million pedestrian walkway opened July 19, providing a safer path for people to bicycle or walk between West Terre Haute and Terre Haute. In the past, numerous residents per day would walk or bike from West Terre Haute to Terre Haute in the vehicular traffic lanes of U.S. 150 — which has almost no shoulder area on a 1.1-mile section known as "the grade" — to get to their jobs or necessary services.
Already, the walkway is heavily used, not only for transportation but also outdoor recreation. The path draws walkers, cyclists, hikers and bird-watchers who trek between Bicentennial Park on the boardwalk's east end and the west end's Dewey Point park, a trailhead for the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area's trail through the wetlands. Its users get an ideal view of wildlife, such as bald eagles, egrets, herons and osprey.
Construction on that project took 11 months, as West Terre Haute residents watched crews from the Indiana Department of Transportation and Beaty Construction build the walkway adjacent to the south edge of the U.S. 150 pavement.
Now, they will watch construction crews build a $1.42 million health center featuring multiple examination rooms, two behavioral health treatment rooms, a lab and a pharmacy. Primary care, behavioral health care, patient support services and a pharmacy drive-through will be available.
The clinic will culminate a community-wide effort ongoing for several years. It will fill a deep need, too. West Terre Haute has no doctor's office or pharmacy.
Once it opens, the health center is expected to serve more than 6,000 patients a year.
A central figure in the effort to get the clinic is Sister Dorothy Rasche, director of the Connecting Link, a ministry of the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Since 1997, Rasche has led the Connecting Link, which operates on National Avenue and guides needy West Terre Haute residents to services. She also has been a vocal advocate for a health center.
"Something that we've needed for a long time is medical care here, so people don't put off getting care and have to go to the emergency room," Rasche said at Tuesday's groundbreaking. "So this is a very important intermediate step for all of the residents here and, in fact, anybody on this side of the river."
T.J. Warren, the Valley Professionals CEO, credited Rasche with accelerating the process, saying "she really gets things done." He also noted a sense of "pride in this community," adding that "everybody comes together, and that's what this whole project has been about."
Indeed, it has been a group effort. Community fundraising and grants have raised $377,000 toward the health center's cost, so far. Federal COVID-19 relief funds for infrastructure injected another $714,000. Other grants totaling $330,000 will buy equipment and beds. Ninety-five percent of the total cost has already been raised.
If the town needs a turning point, this could be it. The pedestrian walkway packs potential for small businesses to serve outdoors visitors. The clinic can lift the overall well-being of the community. Both amenities could entice new residents.
West Terre Haute's population dropped to 2,157 in the 2020 census, its lowest count since 1900. Currently, 28% of residents earn incomes below the poverty line, and 78% of West Vigo Elementary School students receive free or reduced lunches. Good, accessible health care stands as a prime component of a growing, vital community. West Terre Haute has new tools to reach that condition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.