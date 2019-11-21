Community is proud to play host to another huge CC event
The cold November rain and wind were relentless as they whipped through downtown Terre Haute on Thursday. In the gray mist, huge motor coaches began to rumble through, easing their way into the Hilton Garden Inn parking lot and unloading their human cargo.
One bus was adorned with the red and white of the University of Wisconsin, the logo “Badger Bus” announcing its presence.
It was a scene repeated often around the city on Thursday, as it will be today and Saturday. It marks the arrival and presence of America’s elite cross country athletes and teams as they assemble for the NCAA Division I Cross County National Championship. The races will be run on Saturday at the LaVern Gibson Cross Country Course on the east side of Vigo County.
Terre Haute and the Gibson course have established themselves through the years as a premier location for this spectacular event. The NCAA championship races for women and men have taken place here a dozen time since 2002.
The course is what brings them all here. It was the vision of a few forward-thinking local individuals led by the late John McNichols, the legendary track and field field coach at Indiana State University. Because of the extraordinary vision and energy of McNichols and his partners, including land owner Greg Gibson, this truly remarkable facility was created which resulted in this weekend’s and other prestigious cross country events occurring here over the past 17 years.
In addition to the dozen times the NCAA Division I Cross Country National Championship has taken place here, the venue has hosted dozens of other major running events through the years. It’s a special place where special things happen.
What’s more, these events shine a positive spotlight on Indiana State University and Terre Haute as terrific and welcoming hosts. The events boost the local tourism economy and provide visitors with memorable experiences.
We join the community in welcoming this weekend’s visitors to Terre Haute and wish all the teams and individuals well as they compete in this prestigious championship event.
