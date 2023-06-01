It’s always an emphatic reminder of how great it is to be part of a college town when one of the athletic teams excels and advances to post-season tournaments.
But what Indiana State University’s baseball team did this year is really special and does so much more than give sports fans the thrill of watching the local team don Sycamore colors and compete on a bigger stage. This team’s success propelled ISU into the cherished position of being able to be the host of first-round regional games in the NCAA Men’s Baseball Tournament.
Indiana State has qualified for the NCAA Division I baseball tourney numerous times, and competed in the College World Series back in 1986.
This year marks the first time, however, that it was selected to host a regional round of the tourney. As the No. 14 overall seed, ISU gets to play its games at Bob Warn Field on the university’s campus. More importantly, the university and Terre Haute have the opportunity to showcase ISU and the community and enjoy the fruits of this team’s tremendous success this season.
The regional field will include ISU, the University of Iowa, the University of North Carolina and Wright State University. The 42-15 Sycamores, champions of both the conference season and tournament in the Missouri Valley Conference, will open the regional round at 1 p.m. Friday against Wright State, with Iowa and UNC facing off at 7 p.m. Competition will continue through the weekend, with the double-elimination tourney concluding either Sunday evening or Monday evening, depending on how things shake out.
Head Coach Mitch Hannahs, an ISU alum who was an All-American second baseman for the Sycamores, has assembled an exceptional team that is more than deserving of the honor of hosting a regional round and earning such a prominent seeding in the tourney.
Terre Haute has a rich and colorful sports history, from the many high school greats such as Greg Bell, Bobby Leonard, Clyde Lovellette, Tommy John and Anthony Thompson, to college icons such as gymnast Kurt Thomas, wrestler Bruce Baumgartner and, of course, basketball’s Larry Bird.
This weekend’s event will add to that legacy.
We join Indiana State University in welcoming the NCAA baseball regional, the teams from Iowa, North Carolina and Wright State, and baseball fans from near and far. The community is beaming with pride to be your hosts.
And in the spirit of the Sycamores, we say, “March On!”
