Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 43F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low 41F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.