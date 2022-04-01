Every NCAA basketball tournament makes some sort of history. America and much of the world stays glued to their TV — and digital screens, these days — to watch it happen.
This year's tournament has attracted an average of 9 million viewers per game, according to CBS. The annual win-or-go-home competition is aptly known as "March Madness."
Yet, another college basketball postseason tournament made history before the NCAA or the National Invitation Tournament.
College hoops' most groundbreaking moment belonged to Clarence Walker, a sophomore reserve guard from Indiana State Teachers College (which became Indiana State University), playing in the National Association of Intercollegiate Basketball tournament for small colleges. John Wooden, Indiana State's legend-in-the-making coach, sent Walker into the Sycamores' first-round game of the 32-team tournament against Saint Francis University.
That move was more than just a routine substitution. Walker became the first Black player to compete in a postseason college basketball tournament that day in March 1948. He and his Sycamore teammates went on to finish runners-up in the NAIB tourney, losing only the title game to Louisville University.
Seventy-four years later, Walker was posthumously inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. Walker's family and a teammate, Terre Haute legend Duane Klueh, were among those attending the ceremony on March 23 in Indianapolis. Walker, who died at age 60 in 1989, was joined in the Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 by 1980s ISU great John Sherman Williams.
Walker's landmark achievement did not come easily.
He came to Indiana State from East Chicago, where Wooden previously coached on the high school level. Integrated college basketball teams were rare in 1946, when Walker arrived on the Terre Haute campus. He had joined a talented team, guided by a coach who would later win a record 10 NCAA Division I championships at UCLA. Walker landed at Indiana State at a historic time — his first two seasons as a Sycamore were the only two Wooden spent there. Wooden left for UCLA in the spring of 1948. Walker and his teammates won 44 games in those two seasons.
It was not all glory for Walker, though. He experienced Jim Crow-era racism throughout his college years.
A restaurant owner refused to serve Walker when the Sycamores walked into eatery during a road trip. Wooden walked out with his players. When the team traveled to Missouri, a hotel allowed Walker to stay, but forced him to sleep on a cot in the building's smelly basement.
In March 1947, the NAIB invited Indiana State to compete in its postseason event, but the tournament had a whites-only rule. Wooden rejected the invitation. A year later, the NAIB abandoned its racist barrier, and the Sycamores made the trip to Kansas City, setting up Walker's breakthrough performance.
"From there, the floodgates opened," said author Barb Morrow, who wrote the book, "Hardwood Glory: A Life of John Wooden."
The larger NCAA and NIT tournaments did not integrate until two years after Walker played in the NAIB. Decades later, Black athletes make up 55.9% of men's Division I college basketball players, according to a 2018 University of Southern California study.
Walker's achievements did not end with that single postseason basketball tournament. He played throughout his college years at Indiana State and was a starting guard for the Sycamores' 1950 NAIB national championship squad. He earned a Purple Heart for his service in the Korean War, and served as a teacher, counselor and administrator for the Gary schools for 35 years.
Indeed, Clarence Walker opened doors for many others in his life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.