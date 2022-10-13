Local governments need a financial plan to make informed decisions on spending and allocating resources, particularly those from taxpayers.
City and county budgets involve complexities, such as how much revenue those public entities can expect from state property taxes or the rules regarding the use of federal COVID-19 relief funds. Nearly all counties seek advice through a comprehensive analysis of the variables from consulting firms. Such independent expertise provides city and county governments valuable information, including best practices of similar cities and counties.
In a Tuesday meeting, the Vigo County Council approved a 4% salary increase for all county workers for 2023. That raise was higher than a 2.5% bump initially recommended by the council’s budget committee, but it passed by a 4-3 vote Tuesday with approving members aptly noting that county workers are coping with the increased cost of living. Supporters of the raise also pointed out the county’s $21-million surplus makes the boost doable.
The 4% raise for county workers appears appropriate and necessary.
Nonetheless, the future of that surplus level is uncertain. The council’s consulting firm cautioned that inflation could dwindle the surplus to $7 million during the next five years. On the flip side, the county’s current $21-million surplus could be sustained, to some degree, by revenue from Terre Haute’s under-construction casino after 2024, Councilman Todd Thacker pointed out.
Thacker also questioned whether the county would receive an accurate study on wages for its workers. Several other council members expressed similar concerns, questioning when the wages study will arrive. The county is still awaiting an employee compensation plan and job classification study from Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors LLC, an accounting and consulting firm that specializes in government work.
The county entered into a contract with Baker Tilly in November 2021 to do the study at a cost of $63,500, with up to $4,500 additionally in travel expenses. The plan was initially expected to be completed by May 26, but then got moved to Sept. 6. Council members still did not have the analysis in time for Tuesday’s vote on county employee wages for next year.
County officials need to push their consulting firm to get the study completed to help guide further decisions. If the consultants require more materials or information from the county, that should be supplied as soon as possible.
The county also must build into its budgets the cost of paying consultants to update Vigo’s worker salary system every two to three years. The last salary study was done in 2015 by another firm, Wagner Irwin Scheele & Associations of Muncie. Economic conditions change greatly in seven years, and such a time lapse between financial updates is too long.
These decisions loom large in a county of 107,300 residents. Vigo County will pay more than $64.8 million for its employees’ annual salaries, longevity benefits, stipends, Social Security and public employee retirement funds in 2023. Fair and sustained wages matter to those employees and their families, too. And, the county is competing with other public and private entities to retain its workers.
As this situation shows, the amount paid to a consulting firm — for timely, regularly updated analyses of what the county can and should be paying its employees — is relatively small and much needed.
