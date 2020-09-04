Anyone questioning the purpose of wearing a face mask amid the pandemic should consider residents of Vigo County's nursing homes.
Many have lived in this community for three-quarters of a century or more. Some represent America's "greatest generation" — people who grew up in the Great Depression and sacrificed during World War II.
Now, they are coping with isolation made necessary by the continuing spread of the coronavirus. Residents of long-term care facilities have experienced limited face-to-face contact with outside family and friends since the pandemic began infiltrating states, cities and rural areas in March. Their often fragile health leaves those seniors vulnerable to COVID-19's most serious consequences.
Thus, visits are restricted for outsiders, who could bring in the virus from their surging community and infect multiple residents.
The resulting isolation for nursing home residents was detailed in reports this week in the Tribune-Star and South Bend Tribune. An administrator at one Terre Haute facility explained that in-person visits have been suspended. Residents can interact with family and friends online through a FaceTime app. Residents in an end-of-life situation can be visited in-person with the guests wearing personal protective equipment.
A South Bend Tribune report described nursing home residents declining in health from a lack of human contact and its therapeutic benefits. That impact is especially true for people afflicted with dementia, the Tribune reported.
Indiana regulations permit outdoor visits, if precautions are taken and only if the nursing home hasn't experienced any virus cases during the previous two weeks, according to the Indiana State Department of Health website. Any new cases among staff or residents shuts off visits for the next 14 days.
Again, the key to resuming such healthy and valuable in-person visits is for the outside community to push down its coronavirus spread. And, because this is a novel virus — unique, with no approved vaccine — the only scientifically supported tools for repressing COVID-19 are face masking, social distancing and diligent hygiene practices.
So, the more Vigo Countians who wear face masks in public settings, the sooner the elderly nursing home residents can have actual visitors.
"The best thing the public can do is wear a mask," said Pam Clevenger, administrator at Meadows Manor East in Terre Haute. "Our residents want to see and touch their families again. And to do that, it takes the public wearing their masks. It's such a simple thing to do."
Vigo County remains a coronavirus hotspot among Hoosier communities. Through Thursday, Vigo had the state's second-highest rate of postiive COVID-19 test results at 13.6%. Only rural Martin County had a higher rate at 17.2%. Vigo has had 1,451 positive cases since the pandemic began, including 43 new cases on Thursday. That surge was actually half the size of Tuesday's burst of 89 new cases.
Some center at the Terre Haute Federal Correction Complex, where inmates and staff are affected. Other cases stem from college students returning to the four local campuses. Still more come from families and close contacts in social situations.
All of the cases, regardless of the source, affect the broader community's ability to move toward a resumption of some form of normalcy. Seniors in assisted-living and nursing homes are deeply affected. They need the community's help. They need us to wear our masks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.