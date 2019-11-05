Major issues brought intense public interest
When the final unofficial vote tallies were in, it was an historic night in the electoral history of Terre Haute and Vigo County.
Duke Bennett won a narrow reelection to become the first four-term Terre Haute mayor since Pete Chalos accomplished the feat late last century. It's been a remarkable run, punctuated by the fact that he is a Republican in what has traditionally been considered a solidly Democratic city.
This time, Bennett prevailed in a race with a Democrat and two Independent opponents. It was Independent Pat Goodwin who gave Bennett the strongest challenge, falling short in delivering the upset by a bit more than 200 votes. Bennett clearly benefited again from his strong alliance with the city's public safety employees as well as the multi-candidate race which split the opposition votes. Democrat Karrum Nasser was far behind Bennett and Goodwin in the tallies, but his total could easily have affected the ultimate outcome of the race.
The 2019 election had alternate plots, however, thanks to the presence of two countywide referendums on the ballot. The overwhelming vote to approve a casino for Vigo County was no surprise to anyone. But the issue provided an extra draw to the polls. Likewise, the referendum on an operational property tax increase had intense interest as well. The tax increase passed, which is a tribute to the effectiveness of the school corporation's campaign on behalf of the special tax.
The 2019 election is one of the more consequential electoral exercises in recent memory. The candidates were talented and energetic. The issues were thoroughly debated and considered. And the voters were active and engaged. Good things are bound to happen for a community when all those elements are brought to bear on the elective decisions of the people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.