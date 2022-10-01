Hauteans alive in 2030 will know how of the city’s current projects turned out. Our future will be their present.
Here in October 2022, nobody has such clairvoyance. The best we can do is envision a better quality of life and make the necessary plans and changes, with equal measures of prudence and gumption.
That is essentially the territory on which the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board must function. That public panel oversees the new downtown Terre Haute Convention Center, which opened in April. The CIB also has approved a study to assess the feasibility of a new sports complex and aquatic center on the city’s east side. The feasibility study will be funded with a $50,000 Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant, a state program using federal COVID-19 relief money.
If the sports complex and water park proves to be feasible, an upcoming READI grant would help pay for it, Mayor Duke Bennett, the CIB vice president, said at the board’s Wednesday meeting.
The CIB’s stated purpose is to “choose projects to advance the economic vitality of the community” that will generate tourism and a more “robust” quality of life.
The early results of the convention center appear it is headed toward meeting those goals. Of course, it is too soon to know for sure whether the facility will succeed in attracting regional conventions and gatherings that would not have otherwise come to Terre Haute and sustaining that appeal. Still, the center’s first few months of operations show promise.
More than 6,500 visited the convention center from its April debut through the end of August, attending 63 separate events. Attendance rose in August with 2,000 visitors, according to figures from Tennille Wanner, general manager of the convention center for OVG 360, the firm contracted by the CIB to manage the facility. The lingering economic effects of the pandemic and global inflation uncertainties have been present through the convention center’s initial months, but multiple events are planned for next year and a few for 2024, Wanner said.
The center staff hopes to crack into the Midwestern circuit for statewide associations and special-interest groups that conduct annual meetings in different locations every year. Some of those events might be too large for the convention center itself, “so it takes us working with [Indiana State University’s] Hulman Center to try to overflow some of that business,” Wanner said.
One prospective trade show convention group toured the convention center, Hulman Center and downtown nightclub The Verve, as a hospitality room. That potential collaboration is encouraging, considering the convention center was originally connected with Hulman Center’s renovation, before a funding gap for the project led ISU to pursue the Hulman Center upgrades separately. Both structures turned out impressively.
Plans to add a downtown hotel and parking garage and the Larry Bird Museum, delayed because of licensing issues with the NBA, could ratchet up business for the convention center, too.
If a new east-side sports complex and water park is to join the convention center on the CIB roster, it must have strong potential to draw visitors and tournaments that would not otherwise come here. Likewise, it should improve the quality of life for existing residents. And, it must be sustainable over time.
Sports complexes have drawn thousands on a steady basis in sister Hoosier communities of Westfield and Kokomo. Terre Haute’s accessibility at the crossroads of Interstate 70 and U.S. 41 increase its chances of reaping similar activity and economic impact. Yet, the feasibility study should clarify that possibility.
The community cannot passively wait for prosperity to come its way. It must also research new ventures thoroughly. If both those boxes get checked, it is time to roll up the sleeves and make the visions become realities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.