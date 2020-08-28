Technological advance stands as a point of hope amid so much uncertainty
Pencils, books with paper pages and chalkboards connote studying and learning.
Those tools remain important in 2020. Still, the process of educating kids, and people of all ages, requires a larger tool bag. Students need computers and internet access, in addition to pencils, books and paper. The global economy relies on those amenities. To prepare for life in that world, young people must learn on its technological turf.
Vigo County schools took a giant leap into the 21st century this week. This progress will benefit the Terre Haute community in multiple ways for years to come.
The Vigo County School Corp. began distributing versatile Chromebook laptop computers to students. The devices will modernize learning. Think today’s smartphones versus the rotary phone era, or leather football helmets compared to aerodynamically padded models of the present. The local school district’s step forward is that big.
These laptops certainly provide a means for kids to continue schooling through the unpredictable COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The Chromebooks can be used in the physical classrooms, as well as at a student’s home or other locations. They will learn computing and online research skills. Online study groups are possible, too. The devices also allow teachers to connect with Canvas, a digital learning management system. Canvas has been compared to a storage house for teachers to keep lesson plans, quizzes, assignments, photographs, videos and other classroom necessities.
Such versatility will be crucial should the VCSC shift to more remote learning this fall and winter because of the spreading coronavirus.
However, the Chromebooks’ value goes beyond the current pandemic situation. Indeed, the crisis sped up introduction of the laptops into the Vigo County schools. The corporation’s plan originally called for some students to begin receiving the laptops in the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. COVID-19 accelerated that plan. It also yielded funding help.
The district has purchased 11,060 Chromebooks for students in grades 3 through 12 at a cost of nearly $4 million. About half of the bill, $1.9 million, was paid through funds from the federal CARES Act, a pandemic relief package passed by Congress. The remaining $2.1 million is funded through a general obligation bond.
Also, the VCSC was awarded a $1.4-million grant, also through the CARES Act, to improve internet connectivity. That upgrade will not only benefit the schools, but also the broader community’s internet connectivity. It will allow community “hot spots” — WiFi internet access points — to be developed in high-need locations.
Thus, as local kids and their schools move forward, so will older folks who live and work around them.
The Chromebook distribution began Tuesday in the high schools, with the first 4,000 of the laptops. Kids in grades 3 through 8 are expected to join the ranks by mid-September. Teachers received their Chromebooks last school year and have been training on them since.
As Terre Haute South High School sophomore Elijah Cox put it, the Chromebooks “will help a lot more kids keep on track” of their studies.
The technological advance stands as a point of hope amid so much uncertainty in 2020. VCSC leaders, teachers and students are making the best of a difficult situation. And, their work in mastering a new system of learning serves as a reminder that they are preparing themselves for a brighter future. The entire community can draw inspiration from that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.