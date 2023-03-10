The realities facing Vigo County schools are growing more clear as the months pass.
The school-age population continues to decline, driving down enrollment in the Vigo County School Corp. The facilities servicing local young people at the pinnacle of their K-through-12 educations — Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo high schools — have outlived their life expectancies and need significant repairs just to make their infrastructure adequate.
Those schools could attract new families and new employers, helping Vigo County and Terre Haute reverse its population decline, which dates back to the early part of the 21st century. But those schools are not attracting newcomers.
Given their condition and vintage — West Vigo opened in 1960, and North and South opened in 1971 — the lack of incoming family-age residents is not surprising.
The quality and investment in local schools are a top priority for families considering a move, and a prime attraction for employers. Vigo County is not on the high end of the investment category.
Though Vigo taxpayers pay a relatively high overall property tax rate — eighth-highest out of 92 counties, schools are not the reason. The portion currently paid toward the VCSC’s unit rate ranks in the lower half among Hoosier public school districts, 169th-highest out of 290.
The population of the Terre Haute metropolitan area is projected to remain static or decline by up to 10% by 2050, according to the Indiana Business Research Center at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.
The VCSC is the state’s 10th-largest school district. The other nine largest school districts are located in Hoosier metros that are projected to grow by 2050.
A schools-oriented assessment of Vigo County has, likewise, projected — accurately — a dwindling number of school-age residents. The McKibben study crafted for the VCSC accurately predicted the drop in VCSC enrollment from 14,470 students in the fall of 2017 to 13,401 in the fall of 2022. At Monday night’s School Board meeting, interim superintendent Tom Balitewicz called the study “incredibly accurate.” McKibben projects VCSC enrollment to continue declining before it bottoms out at 13,023 students in 2030-31.
Long-discussed plans to renovate or rebuild North, South and West Vigo culminated in a proposed $261-million project that was turned down by voters in a ballot referendum last May. So, the VCSC staff is following the only alternative — repairing those aging high school buildings, constructed in low-cost fashion more than a half-century ago. Available funds will be used to fix HVAC and plumbing systems, floors, a phased restrooms “refresh,” a security cameras update and another high school facilities assessment.
Through years of discussion and planning for a high schools renovation, VCSC officials understandably put off major repairs to those buildings because it would have been wasteful, assuming those structures would be replaced or rebuilt.
After “kicking the can down the road,” as board members put it at a Feb. 27 meeting, those repairs will now commence in earnest.
Vigo County school kids deserve, at the very least, adequate schools with a positive environment. For now, that is the best they — and anyone else considering this community as a home — can expect.
