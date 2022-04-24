Vigo County and Terre Haute possess a distinction that folks here may not realize. They experience it, but might not understand the scope of the situation.
The community ranked first in the nation for the most parks per-capita, tied with a handful of other cities, according to calculations in the annual Best Small Cities in America rankings by financial website WalletHub. Given the increased emphasis on the quality of life in communities seeking to attract new residents, that distinction for Terre Haute and Vigo County should be significant.
It places Terre Haute alongside popular destinations such as Littleton, Colorado; Olympia, Washington; Winter Park, Florida; and Monterey, California — the other cities tied for first in abundance of parks.
Now, this community's park allotment has grown even larger.
W. Keith Ruble Park formally opens April 30 in southern Vigo County. At 822 acres, Ruble Park will become the county's largest park. It will feature 12 miles of trails, winding through prairie, wetlands, uplands and forests on property once used as a Pfizer production site from 1947 to 2008. Its niche will be those trails, but also bow-hunters will be able to hunt deer in the central area from October to January, county Parks Superintendent Adam Grossman said this week. Environmental tests show fishing in the park's pond will be safe, as well.
Vigo County owns and oversees more than 2,700 acres of parks properties. Those include large parks — Fowler, Prairie Creek, Hawthorn, Griffin Bike Park and the under-development Bicentennial Park near the entrance of the new pedestrian walkway joining Terre Haute and West Terre Haute along U.S. 150. Other county parks include Dewey Point at Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area, Lee Park and Seventh Street Park in West Terre Haute, George and Ida Smith Park in Prairieton and Markle Mill Park.
Those facilities complement another 975 acres of city parks, ranging from the busy Deming, Fairbanks, Collett, Voorhees and Dobbs parks to Rea and Hulman Links golf courses, National Road Heritage Trail, Indiana Veterans Memorial Mile at Memorial Stadium and trailheads; and 18 neighborhood parks.
The county has more than 30 miles of trails total. Voorhees features a popular skate park, one of the smartest additions to the local park facilities in decades. Wabashiki wetlands and its trails attract bird-watchers, hikers, cyclists, anglers, kayakers, canoeists and photographers. The smallest parks are enjoyed by families on picnics or kids itching to shoot hoops.
The addition of Ruble Park not only toasts former longtime county Parks Superintendent Keith Ruble, but also sets a standard for reclaiming former industrial areas for 21st-century recreational uses.
It also solidifies Terre Haute and Vigo County's niche as a recreational haven. That asset deserves to be trumpeted by the community. Likewise, the tendency for local governments to curtail parks funds while boosting funds in other areas should be resisted. Terre Haute holds a prime selling point right now. Let us strengthen it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.