A crucial moment has arrived for Vigo County residents. Their response could save lives and limit serious illness.
Cases of COVID-19 are surging just as the community is reaching its most interactive situation since the coronavirus pandemic emerged six months ago. Classes are scheduled to start this month at the local schools and colleges.
The state shut down nonessential entities in March to prevent the spread of the contagious virus, which has no cure or consistent treatment yet and has claimed at least 160,000 American lives in half a year. Indiana's shutdown included its schools and colleges. Governor Eric Holcomb began a phased reopening of the state's businesses and services on May 1. That 5-phase plan has been paused at Stage 4.5 since last month, and will remain there until Aug. 27, because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
And that has happened before schools and colleges have resumed classes, when more than 30,000 students and staffers will begin interacting indoors.
The surge hit Vigo County a bit later than other Hoosier cities, but it is now here, nonetheless.
As of Wednesday, Vigo had 544 total cases since March. Of those, 174 occurred in a two-week stretch from July 18 to Aug. 1. In the following two days, Vigo recorded another 51 cases. The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate for coronavirus tests spiked at 12% on July 30. The state rate is 7.4%. A rate of 10% is cause for concern, according to the IUPUI Fairbanks School for Public Health.
Residents did "a pretty good job" of practicing the only tools to combat the coronavirus' spread at its onset in March, said Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County health commissioner. Those tools include wearing a face mask in public indoor settings, staying six feet or more away from others in public, avoiding crowds and practicing proper hygiene. That vigilance has faded, Brucken said Wednesday.
In a frank assessment, Brucken said the county's recent track record of face masking and social distancing "absolutely stinks. Look around town; it's not happening."
He has heard people rationalize and complain that a state face mask-wearing mandate constitutes "an infraction of their personal rights," or that masks do not work, or even harm the wearer. "There is absolutely no argument against the benefits of masks from a scientific standpoint," Brucken emphasized. Likewise, the wearing of a face mask is not about the wearer's rights. It is about keeping others safe from the wearer's potentially infectious breath, coughs and sneezes.
It is time for regular, steady mask wearing in Vigo County. The same is true for rigorous hand washing and social distancing.
If lax health practices are yielding a surge in coronavirus throughout the community now, imagine what could happen when tens of thousands of young people, teachers, administrators, professors, maintenance and support staffers begin congregating. Schools and colleges are crafting plans with firm guidelines for safe practices by everyone in their facilities. Still, those students, educators and employees will be coming in and out of those buildings from a community that is either being careful or nonchalant.
Nonchalance allows the coronavirus to spread.
Brucken, again speaking frankly, put it this way: "Schools are doing their job. The rest of society needs to do their job."
Vigo Countians can rise to the challenge. Mask up, scrub up and socially distance. It can spare others, young and old, a lot of heartache.
